Symmons Plains / Cumulus Studio

Symmons Plains / Cumulus Studio

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Restoration
Perth, Australia
  • Architects: Cumulus Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1258
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Anjie Blair
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AXOR, Dulux, Elton Group, Viridian, Murobond
  • Architects In Charge: Todd Henderson, Pippa Jensen
  • Builder: Mark Darke Building & Joinery
  • Heritage Stonemasons: Past and Present Stonemasons
  • Structure: Brierley Consulting Engineers
  • Lighting: Southern Lighting and Casa Monde
  • Heritage Consultant: Praxis Environment
© Anjie Blair
© Anjie Blair

Text description provided by the architects. Understanding the significant heritage value of the Symmons Plains homestead, our clients approached the project with a clear vision; to restore the aging original buildings, then introduce functional, contemporary elements that would remain sensitive to the 19th-century architecture.

© Anjie Blair
© Anjie Blair
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Anjie Blair
© Anjie Blair

As is typical of early Georgian homes, the original homestead was quite stripped back, austere and utilitarian in appearance. The new lightweight, highly glazed insertions reflect this simplicity in form and proportion, while their transparency and reduced height allow the original heritage buildings to take prominence in the design.

© Anjie Blair
© Anjie Blair
© Anjie Blair
© Anjie Blair

The new intervention, essentially a long extruded tube, connects both outbuildings and the rear wing of the homestead into one single consolidated structure. This connection activates the entire cluster of buildings, transforming forgotten spaces into living, social additions to the family home.

© Anjie Blair
© Anjie Blair

Project gallery

About this office
Cumulus Studio
Office

