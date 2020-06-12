La Petite Afrique Building / Isay Weinfeld

+ 25

Project Team: Sebastian Murr, Katherina Ortner, Alan Chu, Fernando Mendonça, Guilherme Leme, Políminia Garro, Marcela Aleotti, Danilo Zamboni

Project's Coordenador: Monica Cappa, Adriana Aun

Design De Interiores: Carolina Miranda, Lucas Dualde

Local Architects Team: ARCH Monaco / F. Genin Olivier Lacau | Hubert Hossa | Norberto Cassini

Clients: FPMC – Fine Properties Monte Carlo

Project Management / Local Architect: ARCH MONACO

Structural Engineering : EeG Expertises & Geotechnique S.A.M.

Foundation Engineering : EeG Expertises & Geotechnique S.A.M.

Air Conditioning : SNC LAVALIN S.A.M.

Electrical, Plumbing And Telephone System Engineeering : SNC LAVALIN S.A.M.

Projeto De Acústica: A.B.E. acoustique, Sami BOUAICHA - Ingénieur Conseil

Acoustics Engineering: DENYS ET ROSSIGNOL ARCHITECTE PAYSAGISTES, GRUPPO MATI S.R.L.

General Contractor: Engeco S.A.M

Demolition And Excavation: DESPE DEMOLIZIONI SPECIALI

Air Conditioning Construction And Sub Contractors: CRUDELI MONACO S.A.M.

Electrical And Low Voltage System: RUE & LORENZI S.A.M.

Geothermics: ERBOTEC FRANCE S.A.M.

Plumbing: NOARO S.A.M.

Landscape: NARMINO SORASIO

Competition: Fevereiro 2012

Beginning Of Project : Maio 2012

Beginning Of Building : Fevereiro 2013

Building Completion: Dezembro 2016

Plot Area: 11162 ft²

Floors: 5 Subsolos / térreo / 10 pavimentos

Apartamento Tipo 1: 3713ft² - 1uni

Apartamento Tipo 2: 5091ft² - 5uni

Apartamento Tipo 3: 9881ft² - 1uni

Ground Floor: 2992 ft²

Swimming Pool, Spa, Sauna And Changing Rooms : 4897 ft²

Commercial Spaces : 5511 ft²

Parking Spaces For Cars: 87 (all distributed over 5 underground floors)

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the heart of Monte Carlo, the site lays next to the prestigious gardens of Le Grand Casino and a block from the Hotel de Paris and the Salle Garnier. The ambience of the surrounding streets and local topography, the mixed use program and the luxurious character of the building gave us the first solutions to the general zoning of the required program.

To appreciate the view of the Casino gardens and, on the upper floors, of the Mediterranean Sea, was one of the most important guidelines for this project since its first conception. Each floor is entirely surrounded with balcony gardens, turning the outdoor view into an extension of the indoor area. In the form of sand- colored limestone solids, these balcony gardens carefully embed the building into its urban context, mingling with Monaco’s traditional light-colored plaster façades with large terraces. At the same time, an arranged composition varying the heights of these solids on its curved façade introduces an iconic building and a contemporary architectural language into this predominantly Beaux-Arts quarter of Monaco.

Av. de la Madone, a calm curvilinear road which slopes uphill right by the gardens of the Monte Carlo Casino, leads to the private entrance of the apartments. The main residential lobby opens up to the neighboring gardens, calmly harmonizing them to be part of the site. Vehicle access to the parking area on the basement levels is also on this floor, through a generous curved ramp.

The upper ground level on Boulevard des Moulins provides a more direct transit and pedestrian access amongst lively cafés, retail and service agencies, appointing the natural entrance to the commercial space of the project. From there one can access all three commercial levels, a flexible space that can be occupied either by separate users or by one large company.

On the first basement level, where natural light can still be captured through roof lights, there is the private spa for the building residents. It features a lap pool, a fitness area, a relaxation room, a bar, a massage room, wet and dry saunas, showers and a service area.

Apartments were distributed one per floor and occupy the entire plan with exception of the one on the second floor, which share the level with commercial space. The penthouse also stands out by occupying the last floor plus the floor below and the roof terrace, with a large pool area and a shady pergola, both providing breathtaking views.

This strategy attends the lower limit of the eight apartments required by the developer and creates the highest configuration for living standards throughout the building. The apartment plan comes with two suites plus a master suite with a walk-in closet, large social and dining rooms, a study and spacious kitchen and service areas. Staff accomodation and storage areas are independent and are all located in the first and ground floor levels. The private rooms of the program are enclosed in bronze-sheeted volumes, whereas the social areas are entirely transparent, separated from the exterior by glass doors and partitions.

Maximum terrace area permitted by local regulation was used to create large open areas, taking advantage of the regions exceptional climate and providing natural lighting and ventilation. When the glass doors are open the social area turns into a large continuous area facing the gardens and the Mediterranean Sea, with outdoor rooms and gardens that can be used year round.

Nevertheless, other configurations for the apartments were made possible as the chosen structural system allows tailor made plans for each proprietor. Added to the unique outdoor qualities of each apartment this enables the real feeling of living in a private residence, each one with its own personality. By addressing the local urban environment with a respectful yet international language, the overall design intends to innovate but not to overshadow the heritage buildings surrounding it. While producing a design of character, evincing the contrast between the present and the past, it is important to value and learn from the important existing urban context. An elegant architecture makes a statement while becoming a part of the city right from thestart.