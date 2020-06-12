5 Design Guidelines for a Safe Post COVID-19 Transition

In order to ensure a proper transition into post COVID-19, architects, public health experts, and engineers are generating design guidelines to provide people with new secure, and efficient resources. Finding a balance between optimizing operations and keeping people safe, the strategies tackle the built environment that surrounds us, from restaurants and outdoor dining, to streets, offices, and retail.

Addressed to city officials, owners, and employers, the tools developed help to reopen the world, while reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission, promoting social distancing standards, and enhancing wellbeing. Discover in this article 5 design guidelines securing a safe post coronavirus transition.

Restaurants

Save this picture! Courtesy of MASS DESIGN GROUP

MASS Design Group has released a guideline for restaurants in response to the coronavirus pandemic, to help these businesses reopen safely, viably, and vibrantly. Based on world health recommendations, the drafted protocols aim to keep both staff and customers safe, as well as facilitate operations.

Outdoor Dining

David Rockwell and his team at Rockwell Group proposed an open streets initiative, a template for outdoor dining, in order to help bars and restaurants reopen post-pandemic. The design strategies illustrate practical solutions to make everyone feel safe.

Streets

The National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO) has released guidelines to provide cities with strategies to redesign and adapt their streets for new uses both during the COVID-19 crisis and in the recovery. Streets for Pandemic Response and Recovery highlights the most updated street design approaches cities are using, around the world.

Offices

Perkins and Will have generated a set of strategies, grounded in public health guidance, to help offices resume their work during COVID-19. Focusing on the transition phase, the guideline helps employers draw a road map for safe return. The scheme, based on wellbeing and health norms encompasses all scenarios, from a direct response to a transition phase, all the way towards a recovery phase once workplace restrictions are lifted.

Retail & Offices

Save this picture! Slack Headquarters by Studio O+A. Image © Garrett Rowland and Amy Young

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has released 3D models for retail stores and office spaces to help reopen safely during the pandemic. The Design strategies use an architectural, engineering, and administrative framework based upon recent public health information. They also provide cost-effective options that can be implemented immediately.

