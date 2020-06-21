Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Himmelstropfen Pavilion / Christoph Hesse Architects

Himmelstropfen Pavilion / Christoph Hesse Architects

© Christoph Hesse

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion
Medebach, Germany
  Client: Local community of Referinghausen
  Photos: Christoph Hesse
Text description provided by the architects. These three small pavilions were built on the occasion of the International Day of Biodiversity.  This year’s slogan by the United Nations “our solutions are in nature” emphasized “hope, solidarity and the importance of working together at all levels to build a future of life in harmony with nature”. (Quote: United Nations Environment Programme, Montreal, Canada, 2020)

The place chosen for the project is located in the highland area of Sauerland, in the green center of Germany, along the trail Heidenstrasse, an over 1,000-year-old trade route between Leipzig and Cologne that led also to Santiago de Compostela in Spain. On the highest point of a hill, the pavilions become a small landmark for the area, as well as a viewpoint from where one can enjoy the landscape.

Together with the local community, various types of grass and flowers from the region have been planted around reinforcing steel mesh. During the following years, the plants will grow up, eventually covering the structure completely and creating natural walls. The installation serves the biodiversity and as a resting place for visitors.

