Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Portugal
  5. Alcantara Apartment / Studio Gameiro

Alcantara Apartment / Studio Gameiro

Save this project
Alcantara Apartment / Studio Gameiro

© Tiago Casanova © Tiago Casanova © Tiago Casanova © Tiago Casanova + 17

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Apartment Interiors
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Architects: Studio Gameiro
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  46
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Tiago Casanova
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Mapei, Berker, McNeel
  • Lead Architect: João Gameiro
  • Art: Dylan Silva
  • Textile: Teresa Gameiro
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Tiago Casanova
© Tiago Casanova

Text description provided by the architects. The Alcantara Apartment is a one-bedroom second floor apartment located in an early 20th-century building in Alcantara, a thriving and creative neighbourhood, home to co-working spaces and shops within former clothing factories and newspaper printing warehouses. The design strategy comprised enhancing the existing features and historical character, while resonating the industrial look, proper to its context, but which architectural added elements were designed for practical purposes and carefully adjusted to a contemporary context and demand. A second floor apartment, located in a building from Lisbon’s 20’s industrial neighbourhood of Alcantara, has been modified several times in the last century, leaving it in a very poor and bad repair state. 

Save this picture!
© Tiago Casanova
© Tiago Casanova
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Tiago Casanova
© Tiago Casanova

The proposal seeks to enhance the existing qualities of the apartment while resonating a few architectural features typically used in buildings of the that industrial period, such as vaulted ceilings found in the stairwell and bathroom areas. These have now been interpreted in a contemporary manner providing recessed lights bringing a warm feel yet celebrating its industrial legacy.

Save this picture!
© Tiago Casanova
© Tiago Casanova
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Tiago Casanova
© Tiago Casanova

Social areas were heavily and generously designed to be fluid and inviting. Client wanted the apartment to be as fun and inviting as possible, considering the cool, young and hip area where it is located. The non-original PVC windows have been replaced by powder-coated aluminium slim-frame windows, white on the outside - matching the other windows in the building - and black mate inside, resembling those black painted windows that had been originally installed. These had to be extremely well insulated and sound proof. The artificial lighting placed across the vaulted ceilings was purposefully designed and placed to create a favourable and distinctive ambience within the cooking, dining and living areas. All lights are warm-white and dimmable and adjusted to meet those ambiances. The black finish extends to the light switches, water taps and some of the appliances.

Save this picture!
© Tiago Casanova
© Tiago Casanova

The existing stone portal in the bathroom has been uncovered and restored, as well as all timber shutters and door frames. The latter have been painted in the same pantone as the walls as well as the new pivoting internal doors. Both bathroom floor and kitchen counter top are made of Lioz marble, making reference to the former Lioz marble quarry that existed in Alcantara in the medieval ages. Artwork, textiles and some furniture from local artists and designers were purposefully designed and created to the space. The apartment is located in one of the most thriving creative districts of Lisbon and the client wanted to extend the creative feeling into the space, from the architecture to the fine details and accessories. Furniture will follow the style and guidance set by the bespoke artwork.

Save this picture!
© Tiago Casanova
© Tiago Casanova

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Alcântara, 1300 Lisboa, Portugal

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Gameiro
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Portugal
Cite: "Alcantara Apartment / Studio Gameiro" [Apartamento Alcântara / Studio Gameiro] 12 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941506/alcantara-apartment-studio-gameiro/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream