Fintech HQ / noak studio

© Carolina Lacaz © Carolina Lacaz © Carolina Lacaz © Carolina Lacaz + 19

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Offices Interiors
Alphaville, Brazil
  • Architects: noak studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  540
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Carolina Lacaz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Flexform, NS Brazil
© Carolina Lacaz
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the São Paulo, Brazil. The 540sqm floor is now part of the administrative headquarter of a young Fintech. The design aimed to elaborate flexible and integrated spaces, combining an innovative design for offices with the temperance of a standard one. The structural modulation of the building guided the creative process since the first sketches of the project. The square slab, is naturally divided by 4 central pillars, those, that regulates orients the two main circulation axes, in a cross format. Also, the “waffle” concrete slab was left exposed, revealing the beautiful structural solution, that is now, part of the architecture. Throughout the circulation axis, a sort of a gabion wall was proposed to be the leading figure in this project.

© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz
This element divides the whole plan in sectors, but always allowing visual integration between the spaces. On the north side of the gabion wall, there are the sales department and costumer services, where the highlight of this space is the lockers panel. This woodwork is composed by a break-spot in its center, designed to give a cozy break time space for the workers. The desks follow the “hotdesk” concept, where there is no fixed workplaces.

© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz
Alongside the sales department, the IT area is the core of the whole office, it is a more recluse room, committed to the silence and concentration needed by the programmers.

© Carolina Lacaz
On the south side of the gabion, the administration is an open space, composed by a group of desks that are connected to each other, this design was made to provide a less stringent layout, on the other side, is placed the meeting room and the head room, respectively. Those spaces are composed by a mix of a lighter and darker tones of wood panels. The whole south sector is connected, the doors that separate those rooms, can be opened, and embedded, they reveal the flow between the spaces, combined also by a modular sofa, designed by the architects, transforming this whole area in a possible lounge for events or instructions.

© Carolina Lacaz
Project location

Address: Alphaville, Santana de Parnaíba - State of Sao Paulo, 06542-115, Brazil

noak studio
