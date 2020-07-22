Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Mexico
  5. Bezares Apartment / Taller ADG + Micaela de Bernardi

Bezares Apartment / Taller ADG + Micaela de Bernardi

Save this project
Bezares Apartment / Taller ADG + Micaela de Bernardi

© Onnis Luque© Onnis Luque© Onnis Luque© Onnis Luque+ 20

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Renovation, Houses Interiors
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Lead Architects:Alonso de Garay
  • Design Team:Fabiola Sánchez, Israel Vergara, Alberto Cabrera, Gustavo Carrillo, Adrián de Lucio, Noe Terrazas
  • Clients:Confidencial
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Text description provided by the architects. Family home developed across a whole story in a former industrial lab building, under the loft typology. The residence had a mezzanine added in, taking advantage of the ceiling heights to accommodate additional space for bedrooms. The project’s distinguishing feature is its family room/staircase, meaning the stairs and landing that make up a living room with a home theatre, reading and resting spaces. The apartment also has also an outdoor space, which was treated as a patio with a pizza oven, and a grill integrated within the landscape design.

Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Entering the apartment, one reaches a double-height area where several other spaces converge: a bar that acts as a dining room, the main living room with a fireplace and a wine cellar, areas with views to the yard. On that same level is the kitchen, which connects to a small mezzanine that holds the service quarters, with a full bed-, bath- and dressing rooms.

Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

From the main common area a tunnel leads to the private section, with a bathroom and an office. This office space leads, in turn, to the bedrooms and has access to the family room/staircase, where an arrangement of stairs and landings create a unique area that functions as a laidback projection room. Under the stairs is the site and a storage space.

Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Kids Bedroom 1 can be accessed through the aforementioned office space. This room has a view to the patio and has a closet, a full bathroom, and natural light from the patio. The master bedroom is also accessed through the office space, has a view to the patio, a full bathroom, sauna, bathtub, and large closets for two. In front of the bed and under the window is a large dresser.

Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
2nd floor plan
2nd floor plan
Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The family room/staircase also leads to the mezzanine that contains kids bedroom 2, with a closet, a concrete niche and a full bathroom. A hallway connects to a play area, with large storage space, TV, a sink, a work table, and space for a sewing machine. This area also connects to Bedroom 3, which has a full bathroom.

Save this picture!
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Micaela de Bernardi
Office
Taller ADG
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInteriors ArchitectureResidentialHouses InteriorsMexico
Cite: "Bezares Apartment / Taller ADG + Micaela de Bernardi" [Departamento Bezares / Taller ADG + Micaela de Bernardi] 22 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941489/bezares-apartment-taller-adg-plus-micaela-de-bernardi> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream