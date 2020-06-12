Design Disruption Explores High Density Housing with Moshe Safdie and Ma Yansong

A new webcast and podcast series, Design Disruption, has been launched by architectural writer Sam Lubell and social entrepreneur Prathima Manohar. In a partnership with ArchDaily, the first episode will be broadcasted next Monday, June 15th at 11 am (EST) on ArchDaily, YouTube and Facebook. This episode will explore high density housing with guests Moshe Safdie, founder of Safdie Architects, and Ma Yansong, founder of MAD architects. The goal of the series is to provide an international perspective on disruptive issues with guests from different continents.

+ 10

As Lubell and Manohar state, the COVID-19 Pandemic is "a disruptive moment for our world, and it’s poised to spur transformative shifts in design, from how we experience our homes and offices to the plans of our cities." The Design Disruption series explores these shifts and disruptive issues like climate change, inequality, and the housing crisis, through chats with visionaries like architects, designers, planners and thinkers.

For Episode 1, the team notes how Safdie changed the way the world thinks about high density housing with Habitat, a pavilion for Montreal’s Expo 67 that incorporated prefabricated construction and public and private outdoor spaces into a highly intricate multifamily residence. He’s recently built new Habitat projects in Singapore, China, and Sri Lanka. Ma is inspired by the ideals of “Shanshui City,” which entails harmonizing nature , the urban landscape, and society in novel ways through architecture. He has explored typological alternatives for urban housing, like hybrid urban courtyard concepts and high density vertical villages.

The series is co-hosted by New York-based architectural writer Sam Lubell, who has written ten books about architecture, and contributes regularly to the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, and Architectural Digest; and Bangalore-based Social Entrepreneur Prathima Manohar, founder of think do tank The Urban Vision.

Watch on YouTube: https://bit.ly/DesignDisruption

Watch on Facebook: https://bit.ly/DesignDisruptionFB

RSVP Here: https://bit.ly/DesignDisruptionEp1RSVP