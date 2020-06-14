Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Artha House / Living Edge Architects and Designers (LEAD)

Artha House / Living Edge Architects and Designers (LEAD)

Artha House / Living Edge Architects and Designers (LEAD)

© LINK studio

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Chittoor, India
  • Lead Architects: Dinesh Shanmugam, Shone Saju
  • Clients: Anudeep, Sandeep
  • Engineering: Sigma Consultants
© LINK studio
Text description provided by the architects. Amalgamating spaces by means of flow – is one sermon 'ARTHA’ follows. The architectural dogma of designing with free-flowing spaces has been applied blatantly here by LEAD. We have tried to overcome the challenge of creating enclosures around the core idea of openness, by internally orienting the house towards a decentralized courtyard.

© LINK studio
Sketch
© LINK studio
Delivering to the Client’s requirement of a Contemporary Style Residence, the two-tiered house sits on an open plan with spaces merging into one another. The concept of openness is applied rather diligently – from the Living Room at the Ground Floor level marrying into the Courtyard and further opening up to the private Outdoor Deck – to the open style bathroom and walk-in wardrobe spaces at the Bedrooms.

© LINK studio
Double height spaces allow for accentuating the verticality, thereby causing a vertical openness. The vertical plane of the architecture of the house also integrates a bridge at First Floor level, which delivers pleasing views while connecting the two atriums. Smart play of levels ensures efficient use of heights particularly seen in the Home Theatre Room, which sits above the Car Parking area.

© LINK studio
The interiors of the house are tied with the exterior, in a seamless manner. Clean, contemporary lines aide an architectural feel to the spaces, while the neutral tones of white, warm timber and cool concrete soften the linear experiences. Meticulous integration of greens provides accents of softness. Efficiently zoned skylights bring in gushes of natural light throughout the interior of the house. All elements tied in, ensures the contemporary feel which makes 'ARTHA' a pleasant home.

© LINK studio
Project gallery

Living Edge Architects and Designers (LEAD)
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses India
Cite: "Artha House / Living Edge Architects and Designers (LEAD)" 14 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941391/artha-house-living-edge-architects-and-designers-lead/> ISSN 0719-8884

