Fender Katsalidis Designs $800 Million Masterplan for Melbourne's Southgate

Fender Katsalidis has released details of a masterplan to revitalize Melbourne’s Southgate precinct. Submitted for planning approval, the project is made to create a new urban marker for Southbank and the city. The $800 million project includes a new 21-level office tower, 2,000 square metres of publicly accessible parkland, and 2,000 square metres of landscaped open spaces.

Fender Katsalidis director Nicky Drobis says the plans have immense potential to generate greater public engagement with the river precinct directly opposite Finders Street Station, as well as develop linkages with the neighbouring Arts Centre precinct. “The new Southgate precinct is intended to improve the lifestyle, work and entertainment experiences of residents, workers and visitors alike. Our design outcome will facilitate greater connectivity between people and place, and serve as a destination to be enjoyed for many decades to come,” she says.

The design vision responds to the limited green space available in Southbank by introducing an elevated parkland that creates opportunity to gather amongst nature, in what will be a first for the riverside location. In addition to working with client ARA Australia, Drobis says that collaborating with landscape architects Oculus has ensured the outcome will meet the needs of many users by offering ground plane connection, safe pedestrian access, as well as additional living greenery.

ARA Australia’s Head of Asset Management, Rohan Neville, said Fender Katsalidis had been challenged to deliver an integrated, open and accessible redevelopment scheme that better leveraged Southgate’s superb location beside the Yarra River and postcard views of the CBD. “In a first for Melbourne, the new Southgate will create a unique opportunity to connect with nature alongside and overlooking the river – an opportunity lost up to this point in time,” says Mr Neville. “Fender Katsalidis have delivered on our vision to create an inviting environment, with the inclusion of outdoor parkland across the new podium building fronting Southbank Promenade, which will enable people to relax and enjoy our unrivalled riverside vista.”

News via Fender Katsalidis