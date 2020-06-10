AIA Releases Retail and Office Models for Reducing COVID-19 Exposure

Save this picture! Slack Headquarters by Studio O+A. Image © Garrett Rowland and Amy Young

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has released 3D models for retail stores and office spaces to help reopen safely during the pandemic. The Design strategies use an architectural, engineering and administrative framework based upon recent public health information. They also provide cost effective options that can be implemented immediately.

Save this picture! Slack Headquarters by Studio O+A. Image © Garrett Rowland and Amy Young

The mitigation strategies were developed by a team of architects, public health experts, engineers, and facility managers as part of the AIA’s “Reopening America: Strategies for Safer Buildings” initiative. The team is developing strategies for buildings to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, promote social distancing standards, and enhance wellbeing. Outcomes from the team were also used to develop three tools for protecting the health and safety of the public while providing services.

Tool #1 - Risk Management Plan for Buildings – Provides a comprehensive process for assessing hazards in buildings and reducing risk. The methodology can be applied during the pandemic and for all shocks and stresses to create more resilient buildings and businesses.

Tool #2 - AIA Re-occupancy Assessment Tool (2.0) – Provides an enhanced framework of strategies for reopening or making buildings safer, including housing, offices, restaurants, retailers, senior living facilities, and schools.

Tool #3 - COVID-19 ArchMap – Architects can now input design strategies that mitigate risk of COVID-19 for any building type to AIA’s map. The platform is produced in partnership with the University of Kansas’ Institute of Health + Wellness Design and intended to facilitate design innovation.

The team is working on strategies and considerations for schools and senior living facilities. A complete summary of the public health briefing is available online.

News via American Institute of Architects