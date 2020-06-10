World
Hidden House / Archterra Architects

Hidden House / Archterra Architects

© Douglas Mark Black © Douglas Mark Black © Douglas Mark Black © Douglas Mark Black + 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Margaret River, Australia
  • Architects: Archterra Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Douglas Mark Black
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Bluescope, AWS, Carter Holt Harvey, Openspace
  • Lead Architect: Paul OReilly
  • Engineering: Margaret River Structural Engineering
  • Builder: Hanrahan Construction
  • Collaborators: OOpenspace furniture Perth WA
© Douglas Mark Black
© Douglas Mark Black

Text description provided by the architects. This additions project is located amongst jarrah and peppermint forests and grafts a contemporary pavilion onto an existing timber-framed and clad house built in the early ’90s.

© Douglas Mark Black
© Douglas Mark Black

The new work consists of a reading/living room and master bedroom with a bathroom and is linked to the existing house by a transparent gallery that also acts as a secondary entrance to the new wing.

© Douglas Mark Black
© Douglas Mark Black

Large sliding panel doors that disappear into the wall cavity allow a flow of space and views between the existing house and the new reading room and then through the bedroom. A frameless corner window in the bedroom enables panoramic views into the bushland surrounding the house and invites the bush into the room.

© Douglas Mark Black
© Douglas Mark Black
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Douglas Mark Black
© Douglas Mark Black

3m high sliding doors in the reading room link the indoors to the full height of the trees to the east and an amazing early morning light show through the tree trunks. 

© Douglas Mark Black
© Douglas Mark Black
© Douglas Mark Black
© Douglas Mark Black

A window seat in the main living area surrounded by bookshelves frames a view of the bush and provides an intimate spot to read and contemplate nature. Externally the window seat is articulated as a compressed cement sheet hood within the dark fluted metal cladding.

© Douglas Mark Black
© Douglas Mark Black

Prefinished vertical Colorbond cladding in dark grey tones mimic the verticality of the trees and settles the new work into the bushland setting and contrasts with the white walls and light plywood ceilings of the interior.

Project gallery

