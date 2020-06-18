Building Together is a global digital event for architects and engineers hosted by GRAPHISOFT. Join them online on July 8-9th as they showcase how GRAPHISOFT software is changing the way architects and engineers work together through disruptive BIM workflows.

Hear from an engaging lineup of industry experts such as Anthony Laney (Founder, Laney LA, USA) and Karl Fender (Founding Partner, Fender Katsalidis Architects) on how GRAPHISOFT empowers teams to create great architecture and learn why the architects who designed the world’s second tallest building chose Archicad.

Register for the Building Together digital event on July 8-9th to reach for the sky! Given the special circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the fee for this year’s Building Together digital event has been waived.

About GRAPHISOFT

GRAPHISOFT® ignited the BIM revolution in 1984 with ARCHICAD®, the industry-first BIM software for architecture. GRAPHISOFT continues to lead the industry with innovative solutions such as its revolutionary BIMcloud®, the world’s first real-time BIM collaboration environment; and BIMx®, the world’s leading mobile app for lightweight access to BIM for non-professionals. GRAPHISOFT is part of the Nemetschek Group.