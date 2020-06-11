Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Argentina
  Laprida Building / Guidi + Hernández Arquitectos

Laprida Building / Guidi + Hernández Arquitectos

Laprida Building / Guidi + Hernández Arquitectos
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo

© Walter Gustavo Salcedo

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartment Interiors, Residential
Rosario, Argentina
  Area:  3971 ft²
  Year:  2019
  Photographs:  Walter Gustavo Salcedo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe Systems Incorporated, FV, GF ABERTURAS, HACHE Amoblamientos, JOHONSON, Masisa, Quinta Fachada, Robert McNeel & Associates, San Lorenzo, Trimble Navigation, ferrum
  Lead Architects: Estefanía Guidi, Gustavo Hernández
  Engineering: PPIngenieria
  Green Terraces Consultant: Quinta Fachada
  Collaborators: Julián Nogara, Narella Frattini , Gonzalo Montoya, Facundo Tortolo, Paula Munge
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo

Text description provided by the architects. The Laprida Building is a small multi-family housing building developed in ground floor and three floors, located in a low-density neighborhood in the city of Rosario, the project is located between two plots of land which both are accessed by a corridor, which gives it a quasi-exempt characteristic, this situation gives the project a particularity within the normality of the urban fabric -which is given lot by lot between walls-.

© Walter Gustavo Salcedo
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo

Exploring this condition, the volume is concibed as a three-dimensional object which has all its faces seen, including the rooftops, contrary to what we are used to: projecting only the front and rear facades as planes.

From the use of skins and textures, different resources were proposed that surround the project in its entirety, dress it and give it its particularity, a skin that acts as a container, weft and parasol, composes the facades, contains the space and converts itself in protagonist of the language of the building.

© Walter Gustavo Salcedo
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo

Brick tiles cover the roofs making up a continuum between floors and walls, as well as wooden paneling and exposed concrete make up the interiors.

© Walter Gustavo Salcedo
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo

Materiality has a fundamental role as a compositional element of the project, generating a variety of textures that play with light and define different ways of perceiving spaces.

© Walter Gustavo Salcedo
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo
Section BB
Section BB
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo

The building is conceived as a project thinked from the vivencial experience. The rupture of the standard plant it decontracts  and allows licenses that define the volume of the building. The variety of typologies in such a small building was proposed based on the intention of enriching the spatiality and variability of experiences. Each one will have a different experience depending on the space they inhabit.

© Walter Gustavo Salcedo
© Walter Gustavo Salcedo
Exploded view 01
Exploded view 01

Project location

Address: Laprida 2251, Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina

Guidi + Hernández Arquitectos
Concrete

