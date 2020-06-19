1950s Train Cars to Become Boutique Hotel Above South Africa's Sabie River

A new boutique hotel in South Africa will re-purpose train cars as guest rooms on a bridge above the Sabie River. Each car has been converted to house 31 luxury guest rooms made to highlight local culture. Called the Kruger Shalati, the train scheme aims to celebrate where the first visits to Kruger National Park were allowed in the early 1920s.

The design includes 24 carriage rooms and 7 Bridge House rooms, the Kruger Shalati will be positioned where the historic train would park overnight.

As the team states, the "glass-walled, large train rooms allow for infinite views along the length of the majestic Sabie River while the style of the train is a celebration of African design in collaboration with local art and crafting skills. High above the riverbanks, aligned with the floor level of the train, will lie our bespoke deck with pool, offering a swimming experience unlike any other – with crocodile, hippos, buffalos and elephants greeting guests meters below."

The train lodge is set to begin boarding passengers in September 2020.

News via Kruger Shalati