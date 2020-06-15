Submit a Project Advertise
XiXian New Area Chongwen Jing River Eco-Restaurant and Hotel / Plsma Studio + PMA

XiXian New Area Chongwen Jing River Eco-Restaurant and Hotel / Plsma Studio + PMA

Top view. Image © Zhi Xia Roof railing detail. Image © Zhi Xia Interior space. Image Courtesy of Plasma Studio + PMA Dramatically cliff ending of the building. Image © Zhi Xia + 20

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hotels, Restaurant
Xi’an, China
  • Architects: PMA, Plsma Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Zhi Xia
  • Lead Architects: Eva Castro, Chuan Wang, Holger Kehne, Ulla Hell
  • Design Team: Libny Pacheco, Pietro Scarpa, Pingshan Qu, Xiaoyu Zhang, Yan Xue, Marco Dambrogio, Cesare Zilio (Architecture Design); Wenxuan Qiao, Yujun Zou, Sheng Jing, Bo Jing, Ya You (Lanscape Design)
  • Client: Shaanxi XiXian New Area Urban Construction Investment Group co. LTD
  • Engineering: Shannxi Construction Engineering Group Company LTD.
  • Landscape: Ya You
Terrain introduced into the building and the underpass. Image © Zhi Xia
Terrain introduced into the building and the underpass. Image © Zhi Xia

Text description provided by the architects. Xi'an Eco-Park is part of the ecological park located in the Chongwen Jing River region of Xixian New Area. The project includes an eco-restaurant and a design hotel. Based on the integrity of the design and the compatibility with the surrounding environment, we waving the architecture and landscape together, a spatial twist and the mutual transformation between architectural and landscape become the main design concept. To achieve this symbiotic relationship, we make the architectural event takes place as a consolidation or intensification of a (various) moment(s) within the park.

Aerial view. Image © Zhi Xia
Aerial view. Image © Zhi Xia
Relationship between the project and surrounding environment. Image © Zhi Xia
Relationship between the project and surrounding environment. Image © Zhi Xia

The design, hence, is triggered by the desire of building, a dialogue between the landscape and its architecture. Such identity, however, instead of relying on iconoclastic imaginary, finds its articulation in its placing within the site, stretching its boundaries onto the ground and producing a woven linkage with the landscape through elongated transitions – both spatial and functionally, it (re)defines its context and creates a new environment.

Top view. Image © Zhi Xia
Top view. Image © Zhi Xia
Green space spread from the bottom of the building. Image © Zhi Xia
Green space spread from the bottom of the building. Image © Zhi Xia
Dramatically cliff ending of the building. Image © Zhi Xia
Dramatically cliff ending of the building. Image © Zhi Xia

Morphologically speaking, the building grows from the topography at the north, evolving into a sinuous body that splits creating a gap for natural light and a vertiginous volumetric drop at the entrance plaza. Toward the south, it sits onto an artificial higher elevation, hence allowing for a series of interior spaces (children playground and greenhouse) that play with the slopes through some slanted surfaces, among which we locate the main access ramp to the upper floor. As we introduce part of the terrain into the interior space, the indoor "hill" has become the focus the design. According to the passageway hidden under the hill, the diners can entry the interior space and experience an exploratory while visiting the park. After passing through the semi-underground path, it suddenly becomes spacious and then turns to enter the indoor activity space.

3D print physical mode. Image Courtesy of Plasma Studio + PMA
3D print physical mode. Image Courtesy of Plasma Studio + PMA
Interior space. Image Courtesy of Plasma Studio + PMA
Interior space. Image Courtesy of Plasma Studio + PMA

The design hotel is located on the north side of the restaurant in a way that is similar to mirror rotating. Unlike the ecological restaurant, the continuous blocks are opened from the outside elevation to forming the open balcony of the rooms. Besides, the curve of the roof is naturally shaped into a zigzag triangle resulting from the stronger twist.

The design hotel rises from the ground with the green roof. Image © Zhi Xia
The design hotel rises from the ground with the green roof. Image © Zhi Xia
View from the surrounding green space to the building passage. Image © Zhi Xia
View from the surrounding green space to the building passage. Image © Zhi Xia

Diagrammatically speaking, the building is a major arc with both of its end points at the lowest elevation (+0.00m) and its middle point at the highest elevation (+4.80m). The three-dimensional spatial distribution resembles an ascendant spiral movement which is actualized by a membrane that more than covering/enclosing the internal area of this arc, augments the rich plasticity of the diagram as such. On the north side, 5 curves run along various elevations, working as a veritable extension of the ground to the roof of the building showcasing striations and depressions—topographic features in themselves. At the south side, at the other end point, two of the controlling curves of the roof drop dramatically reaching the ground, the green space flowing out with the bottom reflects the ecological nature of the project.

View from the main entrance. Image © Zhi Xia
View from the main entrance. Image © Zhi Xia

Address: Xi’an, Shanxi, China

Cite: "XiXian New Area Chongwen Jing River Eco-Restaurant and Hotel / Plsma Studio + PMA" 15 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941357/xixian-new-area-chongwen-jing-river-eco-restaurant-and-hotel-plsma-studio-plus-pma/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Woven linkage and mutual transformation between architecture and landscape from the roof view. Image © Zhi Xia

西咸新区崇文泾河生态餐厅及酒店 / Plsma Studio + PMA 设计事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

