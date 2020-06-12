House Zevenhuizen / Studio AAAN

+ 21

Design Team: Rik de Ruiter, Luuk Stoltenborg

Engineering: A. de Lange adviesbureau

Contractor: de Hek b.v.

Text description provided by the architects. On the outskirts of Zevenhuizen, this house stands as a pure black sculpture in a patchwork of greenhouses, farmlands, and dwellings. At first glance, the slated house looks like a classical barn in the backyard, but upon approach, it unveils a contemporary and sophisticated detailing. The house has been built on a plot in the Zuidplaspolder. The goal of the assignment was to create a modern dwelling that fits in a rural environment. The building is composed of a sober archetypal main form, in which additions and interruptions to the volume are avoided.

Only a few perforations have been introduced around the userspace. To strengthen the archetypal shape, the roof surface and facade are made of the same material. The living areas of the house are positioned on the East and South sides. Large openings have been made in the volume to create a strong visual connection with the surrounding garden. This way both the morning and the afternoon sun can be enjoyed. A spacious loft connects the living room with the landing on the bedroom floor. The entrance and service areas are positioned on the West and North sides of the house. Openings have been minimized at this size so that the sober main shape remains strongly visible from the street side.

In the heart of the house, stairs, wardrobe, toilet and fireplace are combined in a central “piece of furniture”. This piece of furniture is made of oak wood forming a striking warm contrast with the dark outside. Fiber cement slates were chosen for the materialisation of the exterior. By applying these slates, a sharp detailing can be applied in which the transition from the facade to the roof can be realized almost seamlessly.