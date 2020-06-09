World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. ODA Introduces New Approach to Tower Building in Seattle

ODA Introduces New Approach to Tower Building in Seattle

Save this article
ODA Introduces New Approach to Tower Building in Seattle

ODA released images of its 1,185’ mixed-use tower in downtown Seattle. Showcasing a novelty in high-rise design, the project underlines the value and importance of outdoor space. Carving out a void in the middle of the tower, the design creates a shared outdoor amenity space with impressive views to Mt. Rainier.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ODA New York
Courtesy of ODA New York

The ODA-designed Seattle Tower holds retail, parking, and co-working spaces on the lower floors and a total of 1,080 residential units on the upper levels. Located in downtown Seattle, the structure takes on a recognizable design with a carved void in the middle that encompasses amenities and offers stunning views of Seattle's natural landscapes, from the mountain to the sea. Moreover, these elevated features generate a generous place to connect with neighbors.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ODA New York
Courtesy of ODA New York
Save this picture!
Courtesy of ODA New York
Courtesy of ODA New York

Moving some services from basement levels to higher floors, ODA’s conceptual approach aims to “use architecture to bridge communities and create spaces for connection”.

Related Article

ODA Designs 70-Story Residential Skyscraper for Downtown Los Angeles

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ODA New York
Courtesy of ODA New York

While in most high-rises one cannot open a window, ODA conceived innovative design strategies that allow the resident “to open a door onto a garden in the sky”. Reflecting Eran Chen's belief that “every city dweller should have access to outdoor space in their homes”, the project creates unique suspended gardens that echo the topography of the surroundings.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ODA New York
Courtesy of ODA New York

There must be a better way to arrange our homes in our increasingly dense cities where we can enjoy our privacy while acknowledging our neighbors, where we can all access outdoor spaces and feel the sunshine on our face. -- Eran Chen, Founding Principal, ODA New York

Image gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "ODA Introduces New Approach to Tower Building in Seattle" 09 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941261/oda-introduces-new-approach-to-tower-building-in-seattle/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream