ODA Introduces New Approach to Tower Building in Seattle

Save this picture! Courtesy of ODA New York

ODA released images of its 1,185’ mixed-use tower in downtown Seattle. Showcasing a novelty in high-rise design, the project underlines the value and importance of outdoor space. Carving out a void in the middle of the tower, the design creates a shared outdoor amenity space with impressive views to Mt. Rainier.

Save this picture! Courtesy of ODA New York

The ODA-designed Seattle Tower holds retail, parking, and co-working spaces on the lower floors and a total of 1,080 residential units on the upper levels. Located in downtown Seattle, the structure takes on a recognizable design with a carved void in the middle that encompasses amenities and offers stunning views of Seattle's natural landscapes, from the mountain to the sea. Moreover, these elevated features generate a generous place to connect with neighbors.

Save this picture! Courtesy of ODA New York

Save this picture! Courtesy of ODA New York

Moving some services from basement levels to higher floors, ODA’s conceptual approach aims to “use architecture to bridge communities and create spaces for connection”.

Related Article ODA Designs 70-Story Residential Skyscraper for Downtown Los Angeles

Save this picture! Courtesy of ODA New York

While in most high-rises one cannot open a window, ODA conceived innovative design strategies that allow the resident “to open a door onto a garden in the sky”. Reflecting Eran Chen's belief that “every city dweller should have access to outdoor space in their homes”, the project creates unique suspended gardens that echo the topography of the surroundings.

Save this picture! Courtesy of ODA New York