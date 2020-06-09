7 Young Architecture Practices Emerging in Europe

New Generations is a European platform that analyses the most innovative emerging practices at the European level, providing a new space for the exchange of knowledge and confrontation, theory, and production. Since 2013, New Generations has involved more than 300 practices in a diverse program of cultural activities, such as festivals, exhibitions, open calls, video-interviews, workshops, and experimental formats.

New Generations has launched a fresh new media platform, offering a unique space where emerging architects can meet, exchange ideas, get inspired, and collaborate. Recent projects, job opportunities, insights, news, and profiles will be published every day. The section ‘profiles’ provides a space to those who would like to join the network of emerging practices, and present themselves to the wide community of studios involved in the cultural agenda developed by New Generations.

Archdaily and New Generations join forces! Every two weeks Archdaily publishes a selection of studio profiles chosen from the platform of New Generations.

Studiospazio | Mantova, IT - Zurich, Switzerland

Studiospazio is the architectural practice established in 2014 by Samuele Squassabia, Tao Baerlocher, and Eugenio Squassabia. With offices in Mantova and Zurich, and through their meetings centralised around collective criticism, Studiospazio deals with the question of the relationship between architecture and the contemporary reality through projects, competitions, publications and the academic commitment.

Laura Bonell and Daniel López-Dòriga started Bonell+Dòriga in Barcelona in 2014. As with many other offices of their city, their professional practice started with interior renovations and architecture competitions. They are currently working in three private projects in Barcelona, the research project "A Series of Rooms", and a large-scale project in the city of Ingolstadt (Germany), the result of a First Prize obtained in a public competition in 2017. In 2019 they received the Début Award from the Lisbon Triennale.

Atelier Starzak Strebicki | Poznan, Poland

Atelier Starzak Strebicki is an architecture, urbanism, research and design practice. After the first design commission they won for the masterplan for Strombeek-Bever, the team, led by Jola Starzak and Dawid Strębicki, covers several fields of action, from urban furniture to interiors. They are currently working from their office located in a 20th-century city villa in Poznan, Poland.

ErranteArchitetture | Savigliano, Italy

ErranteArchitetture is a working group founded by Sarah Becchio and Paolo Borghino based in Savigliano (Italy). It moves between places, experiments and imperfections in order to approach each project in an instinctive manner. With a home office in the countryside, a dedicated model-making space and ceiling-high bookshelves, each day brings a new routine to the workplace.

BudCud | Cracow, Poland

BUDCUD is a contemporary architecture practice led by Mateusz Adamczyk and Agata Wozniczka operating from Cracow (Poland) since 2011. The office is concerned with exploring contemporary conditions through spatial design, furthering architecture’s agency and currency. Maintaining fierce integrity, they practice an architecture built without compromises.

Jean-Benoît Vétillard Architectures, founded in 2014, is based in Paris. Since 2009, Jean-Benoît has been conducting a personal activity where all scales are tackled; where art, scenography and architecture cohabit without preconceived hierarchy. He currently teaches at the School of the City and Territories of Marne-la-Vallée.

Analogique | Catania, Italy

Analogique is an architectural firm founded in Sicily in 2015 by Claudia Cosentino, Dario Felice and Antonio Rizzo. From a nomadic and mutant office space that reinforces the horizontal nature of their teamwork, they are operating in the fields of architecture, urban design, landscape, furniture production and curatorial practice.

