World
World
  6House / Zooco Estudio

6House / Zooco Estudio

6House / Zooco Estudio

© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Renovation, Houses Interiors
Madrid, Spain
  • Team: Miguel Crespo Picot, Javier Guzmán Benito, Sixto Martín Martínez
  • Construction: Nimbo Proyectos S.L.
  • Lightning : Zooco Estudio
  • Furniture : Zooco Estudio
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Text description provided by the architects. Complete renovation of a detached single-family dwelling located at the north-west of Madrid. The main intervention consists in generating a double height around the living area of the house; this organizes the lobby in the upper floor.

© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
As a unifying element, a shelf rises colonizing both living and lobby spaces. This way we integrate aesthetic and functionality in one single element. The first stairway stretch is a solid, lifted volume in contrast with the second stretch that develops into a corrugated metal sheet that fold generating the steps.

© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
The material selection is binary: oak tree wood in pavements and white surface finish in shelves, walls and roof. This scheme is twisted in the kitchen area. In the bedrooms level the white slats note the limit of the hallway hiding the bathroom and bedroom doors.

© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Zooco Estudio
