World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. South Korea
  5. LEEDO SAU Coffee / ATMOROUND

LEEDO SAU Coffee / ATMOROUND

Save this project
LEEDO SAU Coffee / ATMOROUND

© Park woo-jin © Park woo-jin © Park woo-jin © Park woo-jin + 44

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Yeongi-gun, South Korea
  • Architects: ATMOROUND
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  296
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Park woo-jin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Daeil, Haehoon, JEVISCO, Kumchang, samhwa
  • Architect In Charge: ATMOROUND
  • Design Team: ATMOROUND
  • Clients: LEEDO Coffee
  • Engineering: ATMOROUND
  • Landscape: Anmadang the lab
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Park woo-jin
© Park woo-jin

Text description provided by the architects. First, Sejong Metropolitan Autonomous City is a newly developed city around Seoul area. We wanted to provide a place where people can escape from the cold city life to be able to reflect on themselves. We wanted to provide people the opportunity to clear out their tiring daily routine and to experience a time to face themselves through this place. The simple square metal mass exterior and site being located not too close to the living area display ‘refinement.’

Save this picture!
© Park woo-jin
© Park woo-jin
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Park woo-jin
© Park woo-jin

Second, the whole project started from wanting to provide special time to customers. We considered that people buying coffee is like purchasing the time they spend in the café. We wanted to create an emotional connection between the people and the clearing of their mind. This connection was made possible by fog surrounding the café with fog.There are varied emotions that fog has. It blurs the clear line not only showing more simplified image of things but also helps people to focus more on their inner selves.

Save this picture!
© Park woo-jin
© Park woo-jin

We provide precious experience 

To clear your mind

And to face yourself.

Time flows differently here.

Save this picture!
© Park woo-jin
© Park woo-jin

Floor Plan - The surface of the wall works as a back of the chair and customers can see the courtyard is in the middle. This wall is slightly leaned backwards to help customers gaze the plants in the courtyard, the sky and the fog. Customers can face themselves while gazing this view. Different images of plants and sky as time and season change is a metaphor for cycle of life.

Save this picture!
© Park woo-jin
© Park woo-jin

When the door opens, in the middle is the courtyard. The first thing to notice is the floor but it is noticeable that this courtyard turns out to be an outdoor area with no ceiling. The diagonal line adds more focus to the center. Interior design and the finishing material are also very much clean and simple. To add coherence to the design, we have colored the wooden chair black with ink and placed similar color of stones in between the benches.

Save this picture!
© Park woo-jin
© Park woo-jin
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations
Save this picture!
© Park woo-jin
© Park woo-jin

The rough texture and the simple shape of the building lead to ‘refinement’. There are no windows on the outside which makes it hard to figure out what’s inside. The steel as a finishing material interrupts airwaves resulting bad cell phone connection. However, clients wanted to leave this interruption intentionally to help people focus on themselves.

Save this picture!
© Park woo-jin
© Park woo-jin

The absence of plugs for charging electronic devices is also part of the design to help customers concentrate more on themselves. Across the courtyard, LED screen helps customers to locate the coffee bar but it also shows time with the clock on its right. This design portrays the flow of time and the cycle of life. It also shows that time flows the same as the outside world, but the modern LED screen gives clashing image with the atmosphere of the café creating disparate feelings.

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Geumnam-myeon, Yeongi-gun, Chungcheongnam-do, South Korea

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ATMOROUND
Office

Products

Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop South Korea
Cite: "LEEDO SAU Coffee / ATMOROUND" 09 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941136/leedo-sau-coffee-atmoround/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream