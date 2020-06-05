World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Rebelarchitette Releases a New Public Women Architects World Map

Rebelarchitette Releases a New Public Women Architects World Map

Save this article
Rebelarchitette Releases a New Public Women Architects World Map

Rebelarchitette has created a new tool that aims to detox architecture from inequalities, an interactive public world map showcasing 732 outstanding women architects from all over the world.

© rebelarchitette web © rebelarchitette web © rebelarchitette web © rebelarchitette web + 12

Released 2 years after the launch of their e-book Architette=Women Architects, RebelArchitette activists double their selection of outstanding female-driven studios, in an open, collaborative constantly updated platform.

WAW Mapoffers an answer to the urgent need for diversity in the architecture field, a new tool that expands the book project launched in 2018”. Going beyond the #timefor50 #timeforequality campaign, advocating for equal participation of men and women in the public face of architecture, the new platform encourages collaboration versus competition, and richness in diversity.

Related Article

"Architette": Bringing Value to Women Architects in Their Professional Field

Save this picture!
© rebelarchitette web
© rebelarchitette web

The self-funded, independent project, developed by the young collective RebelArchitette, benefits today from the contribution of more than 40 international advisors belonging to the world of the profession, universities, research, curatorship. Created in Bergamo, Italy, this new database of worldwide contemporary, exceptional professionals aims to “encourage organizations, universities, institutions, and media to counter the prevalent, toxic, single-gender architecture landscape with a richer and more inclusive panorama”. Moreover, the initiative highlights emerging practices from the least exposed areas of the world. A deliberate plural act for an inclusive society of designers, the new directory depends on everyone to make the project grow.

Save this picture!
© rebelarchitette web
© rebelarchitette web

We want to facilitate a brand new narrative of Architecture. During our two years research experience we have been exposed to amazing architects, who are delivering powerful, urgent messages in the building and design industry: new approaches, priorities, opportunities, languages, materials in such a critical and changing profession. […]In Italy, data on equality is discouraging. Here an overcrowded architecture field makes a harsh, competitive attitude mandatory. Boys clubs are still winning the game in the public face of architecture. -- Architect and curator Francesca Perani.

Save this picture!
© rebelarchitette web
© rebelarchitette web

The first seven full profiles feature outstanding women architects, who have been openly supporting the team’s work from the beginning, like Louise Braverman, Gisue Hariri & Mojan Hariri, Anna Heringer, Caroline James, Doriana Mandrelli Fuksas, and Toshiko Mori.

Save this picture!
© rebelarchitette web
© rebelarchitette web

We need to give a better future to younger generations of students and discourage male-dominated literature and conferences resulting in a single-gender role model reference. We are pushing to have a social and cultural impact through a powerful, collaborative approach, which we are already experiencing with incredible international associations. -- Elena Fabrizi Co-curator of the project.

Save this picture!
© rebelarchitette web
© rebelarchitette web

Team

  • Francesca Perani / Founder & Curator
  • Elena Fabrizi / Curator
  • Caterina Pilar Palumbo / Editor / Social Media Manager
  • Anna Serafini / Curator / Universities
  • Domenica Bona / Curator
  • Cinzia Bigoni/ Timefor50 Report / Professional Stamp Architetta
  • Marzia Bergo / Editor / Public Institutions
  • Jimena Ranero / Editor Latin America
  • Tatiana Vinciguerra / Editor
  • Laura Belotti / Editor
  • Roberta Pastore / Editor
  • Anita De Caprio / Editor
  • Elisa Rizzato / Editor
  • Valentina Mariani / Editor
  • Giovanna Bosis / Translations / Proof Reader

Image gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Rebelarchitette Releases a New Public Women Architects World Map" 05 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941133/rebelarchitette-releases-a-new-public-women-architects-world-map/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream