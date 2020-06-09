Loft on Life / Crippa e Assis Arquitetura

+ 14

Loft • Seminário, Brazil Architects: Crippa e Assis Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 72 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Eduardo Macarios

Lead Architects: Maria Alice Crippa, Gustavo Assis

Clients: Casa Cor Paraná 2019

Text description provided by the architects. With the premise of few and good elements, architects value simplicity and the natural! They took advantage of the elegant layout, clean surfaces and pure volume so associated with the identity of Crippa and Assis Arquitetura. Neutral colors and especially marble and wood divide the scene, as does the selection of furniture by Brazilian designers, such as Jader Almeida, and works of art by Gabriel Wickbold. LOFT goes straight to the point and brings only elements necessary for use, but without losing its elegance and grandeur.

Our modern world allows us not to hang up. We live ONLINE 24 hours a day, under the eyes of the constant need for acceptance, and to share everything in the search for popularity. How we see ourselves and how we are seen. Therefore, in this environment, we seek to portray the meaning of rebuilding. Architects Maria Alice Crippa and Gustavo Assis, realized that the role of the house also interferes in stimulating the sensations, which are responsible for providing this inner reunion. From this perspective, we idealized LOFT ON LIFE, an affective welcoming space, to embrace and bring comfort through the senses. The space is divided into three areas distributed in 72m². The first of these is the social sector, called REUNIR - INTERACT LIVING WITH TV, and the super comfortable Natuzzi sofa, bring comfort to the space of RECEIVING with the fireplace. The environment features artwork by artist Gabriel Wickbold. The kitchen employs a contemporary trend of “KITCHEN TO BE”, as it combines the actions of making, eating / drinking, and receiving, on a central island, with the dining table leaning against the island. When advancing in space, there is the MEDITATE - RELAX - WORK sector, as we need to mix work with relaxation And finally, the intimate area, inside a large box lined with wood, is also subdivided into three actions: SLEEP - DRESS - BATHROOM, consisting of a suite.

The project as a whole comes from an attempt to perceive the new ways of using spaces and new habits present in the daily life of the contemporary individual, with the desire to stimulate human relationships through environments that contribute to well-being, prioritizing people, their truths, their experiences, actions and emotions, in order to create welcoming atmospheres where everything happens Spaces capable of creating and awakening memories, that embrace the soul, and which complete its residents, becoming true havens of ONLINE life.

O projeto como um todo vem de uma tentativa de percepção das novas formas de uso dos espaços e dos novos hábitos presentes no dia a dia do indivíduo contemporâneo, tendo como anseio estimular as relações humanas por meio de ambientes que contribuem para o bem-estar, priorizando as pessoas, suas verdades, suas expe’riências, ações e emoções, a fim de criar atmosferas acolhedoras onde tudo acontece. Espaços capazer de criar e despertar memórias, que abraçam a alma, e os quais completam seus moradores, transformando-se em verdadeiros refúgios da vida ONLINE.