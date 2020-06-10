Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. India
  5. Naturals Now Shop / Drink Water Design Studio

Naturals Now Shop / Drink Water Design Studio

Save this project
Naturals Now Shop / Drink Water Design Studio
Save this picture!
© Sebastian Zachariah
© Sebastian Zachariah

© Sebastian Zachariah © Sebastian Zachariah © Sebastian Zachariah © Sebastian Zachariah + 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars
Mumbai, India
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Sebastian Zachariah
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Chaos Group, Ashian Paints, Blue Star, Jaguar Fittings, Pavers & MS Jali Grid
  • Design Team: Prasad Patil, Piyush Gupta
  • Engineering & Construction: Live Modular
  • Landscape: Hemali Samant
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Sebastian Zachariah
© Sebastian Zachariah

Text description provided by the architects. Surrounded by trees and with potted plants literally at your feet, the Juhu outlet of the iconic ice-cream brand Natural's extension - Naturals Now - is designed to offer an experience that simulates a walk in the park. A green oasis in the midst of the bustling Mumbai suburb of Juhu, Naturals Now stands out because of a unique façade that stands tall like a statement. Made from mesh that creates a creamy swirl, the façade boasts of 350 pots, making Naturals Now a place that just cannot be missed

Save this picture!
© Sebastian Zachariah
© Sebastian Zachariah
Save this picture!
Ground floor set
Ground floor set
Save this picture!
© Sebastian Zachariah
© Sebastian Zachariah

As you enter the outlet entrance invites you to walk into an oval mesh that represents the fresh scoop of ice cream quite literally. The epoxy terrazzo with sprinkled raisins brings to life the fruity scoops of Naturals Now. Naturals Now is a full-blown factory-like set-up within a 3 story premises which has many live ice cream churning machines settled against the glass separation in a way that the patrons can see their favorite ice cream getting churned and scooped out of the churner.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian Zachariah
© Sebastian Zachariah
Save this picture!
Exterior and facade
Exterior and facade
Save this picture!
© Sebastian Zachariah
© Sebastian Zachariah

All in all, Naturals Now stays true to its name of being ‘now’ in the way the space looks and feels - the dynamic nature of whisking up new flavors regularly, experimenting with new ingredients and offering an experience of indulging in freshly-churned ice cream like never before in a place like never before.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian Zachariah
© Sebastian Zachariah

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400047, India

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Drink Water Design Studio
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars India
Cite: "Naturals Now Shop / Drink Water Design Studio" 10 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941121/naturals-now-shop-drink-water-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream