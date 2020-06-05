World
Floating Dune House / Slee & Co Architects

Floating Dune House / Slee & Co Architects

© Peartree Photography

© Peartree Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The term “peace” could easily have found its origin between the Outeniqua forest and the long open Atlantic ocean, both of which are an integral part of this holiday home.  An elegantly crafted box floats on top of tree tops towards the north and sensitively touches the sand dune on the south.  A single level building with a large open living / dining area separates the private en-suite guest rooms to the east and the main bedroom suite to the west.  

Plan
Plan
All rooms capture nature’s elements and reminds of a contemporary Knysna log cabin, with engineered wood fitted to the majority of the interior.  The slow life enters upon a sea breeze through large sliding doors from the South and retires on an Outenique hill to the North.  These large sliding glass and shutter panels regulates light and ventilation, but simultaneously extends the interior to the exterior.  Finishes are simple, natural and in touch with this sea town’s context.

The house becomes a veranda when it is completely open with windows and shutters stacked away allowing for inside outside holiday living.  The house is also designed to protect from the ever-present sea breeze.  Depending on the direction of the wind the house allows for open living on the lee side.  Our objective and brief was to keep our footprint as small as possible to retain the indigenous dune vegetation.  

Section AA
Section AA
The house was placed on the South boundary and the entrance drive done on fill left on the site by an insensitive neighbor.  The indigenous dune forest garden to the South was protected during the building process and numerous Candlewood, Milkwood as well as other dune species endemic to the area were planted. The core of this holiday home will always be in harmony with nature.   

2017 : Award for Architecture - Cape Institute for Architecture -   2018 : Award of Merit - South African Institute of Architects

