JumpCan Health Technology Exhibition Hall / Huajian Group Shanghai Architectural Design & Research Institute

JumpCan Health Technology Exhibition Hall / Huajian Group Shanghai Architectural Design & Research Institute

Image © ACF domain graph vision

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Exhibition Center
Taizhou, China
  • Architect In Charge: Chang Su, Lei Zuo
  • Project Director: Jianping Yuan
  • Design Team: Chang Su, Lei Zuo, Haihui Feng, Cheng Li, Ni Li
  • Engineering: Hongxin Liu, Jianli Xu, Fachao Pan
  • Electromechanical: Hailiang Wang, Xiaoming Gao, Junfan Peng, Zhiqiang Gao, Xiaofei Li, Jing Guo
  • Interior Design: Shanghai Huakai Exhibition Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Landscape: Hangzhou Garden Design Institute Co., Ltd.
  • Curtain Wall System: Taixi Zhu, Haiming Li, Ruifeng Ma
  • Bim: Jun Su, Wanping Wang, Wen Liu, Fanfan Wu, Yingying Jiang, Xiaolin Yang
  • Green Building And Sponge City Special: Weiwei Shen, Bin Sun
  • Consultant: Zhejiang Zhongnan Construction Group Co., Ltd.
  • Client: JumpCan
© ACF domain graph vision
© ACF domain graph vision

Text description provided by the architects. The Jichuan Exhibition Hall is located at the Jichuan Pharmaceutical Industrial Park, Taixing City, Jiangsu Province. Jichuan Pharmaceutical is a renowned traditional Chinese medicine company, and the admiration of nature is rooted in its corporate culture. The building is an architectural complex that not only serves as an exhibition hall to display the development of traditional Chinese medicine culture, but also undertakes the reception function.

© ACF domain graph vision
© ACF domain graph vision

The architectural form is inspired by nature. It transforms the nature-like element into architectural components instead of straight forward geometrical elements. Moreover, the interface between the building and the environment is humble and gentle. The architects aim to create a fluid and rich visual impression, in which every architectural component has no fixed form.

© ACF domain graph vision
© ACF domain graph vision

Nature FormThe Jichuan Exhibition Hall is mainly composed of two programs. One is the display space from the 1st floor to the 3rd floor, the other is the headquarter offices from the 4th floor to the 7th floor. The different space is connected by the curving facade components, creating an elegant visual interaction.

© ACF domain graph vision
© ACF domain graph vision
© ACF domain graph vision
© ACF domain graph vision

The building has a delicate spatial arrangement in which each space has respective orientation and size, creating a powerful massing relationship and elegant light change. The interaction between the building and the environment not only enriches the aesthetic quality of the architecture itself but also symbolizes a perfect harmony of Chinese culture.

© ACF domain graph vision
© ACF domain graph vision
© ACF domain graph vision
© ACF domain graph vision

Intriguing AtriumThe architects wish to create a sense of traditional Chinese culture into the building. The tall white columns and the skylight ceiling creates a wonderful spatial atmosphere. The upper reception function is half enclosed by the garden. Moreover, each space is connected by the large open atrium, which is the most interesting part of the entire architectural space.

© ACF domain graph vision
© ACF domain graph vision
© ACF domain graph vision
© ACF domain graph vision

Green TechnologyThe building takes full account of the green and sustainable application of the form and facade design, which integrates the analysis of lighting technology, aesthetics, and functional use.

© ACF domain graph vision
© ACF domain graph vision

Project gallery

Project location

Address: BaoTa Bay, West Daqing Road, Taixing City, Jiangsu Province, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Huajian Group Shanghai Architectural Design & Research Institute
Products

Glass Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Exhibition center China
Cite: "JumpCan Health Technology Exhibition Hall / Huajian Group Shanghai Architectural Design & Research Institute" 08 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941073/jumpcan-health-technology-exhibition-hall-huajian-group-shanghai-architectural-design-and-research-institute/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© ACF domain graph vision

济川健康科技馆 / 华建集团上海建筑设计研究院

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

