RA House / lb+mr

RA House / lb+mr

© Favaro Jr. © Favaro Jr. © Favaro Jr. © Favaro Jr. + 44

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: Ibmr
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  630
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Favaro Jr.
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Conceito Store, Escadas e Cia, Jabu engenharia, MMP Movelaria, Marmoregran, Palimanan Pedrdra Hijau, Pedras Paraíso, Portobello Shop, RN Esquadrias
  • Lead Architect: Mila Ricetti
  • Project Team: Daniele Giacomeli, Analee Sasso, Beatriz Mega,Corina Munte, Anna Clara Pires
  • Engineering: Construtora Ypês
  • Structural : Vinicius César Pereira Nunes
  • Landscape: Thuttiverde Paisagismo
  • Lighting : Jabu Engenharia Elétrica
© Favaro Jr.
© Favaro Jr.

Text description provided by the architects. The house was designed from clear volumes and natural materials, always seeking cross ventilation, natural lighting and a delicate fit into the building site.

© Favaro Jr.
© Favaro Jr.
Front View
Front View
© Favaro Jr.
© Favaro Jr.

The deployment is made up by distinct and perpendicular volumes, which envisioned the organization of spaces and functions creating two plateaus.

© Favaro Jr.
© Favaro Jr.
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Favaro Jr.
© Favaro Jr.

In the first, there are the accesses and garage. In the second, all integrated leisure area, in addition to the couple's bedroom, studio, services, vegetable garden and orchard.

© Favaro Jr.
© Favaro Jr.
Section
Section
© Favaro Jr.
© Favaro Jr.

All these spaces camouflaged from the street by a stone wall, which at the level of the second plateau is low and allows you to enjoy the view of the horizon while externally it is high, softened by the vegetation providing total privacy to the residences.

On the second floor are the other rooms camouflaged by brises, in addition to an intimate room, a small office and a balcony over the volume of the couple's bedroom taking advantage of the beautiful view of the surroundings. Once again, privacy is present.

Project gallery

