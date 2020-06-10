Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. China
  5. R Society Store / 0321studio

R Society Store / 0321studio

Save this project
R Society Store / 0321studio

© Meat mountain © Meat mountain © Meat mountain © Meat mountain + 26

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Store
Yixing, China
  • Architects: 0321studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Meat mountain
  • Architect In Charge: Buyang Zheng
  • Client: R SOCIETY
More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. RSociety is an independent floral expressionist with strong self-narrative characteristics. 0321 completed their teaching base in China last year. It is a comprehensive use field that integrates training and teaching, brand display, and floral retail. Rs hopes that the designed spatial appearance will demonstrate a brand-new Rs, which simultaneously show the diverse relationship between floral art and space better.

Save this picture!
© Meat mountain
© Meat mountain

At the beginning of the project, we raised a question about self-organization, and practiced it through the whole project;
The closed façade cuts off the interior space from the outside world to some extent. What kind of coexistence mode do the extremely vibrant flower plants and cold stone metal have and what possibilities can it bring to floral creation and teaching?

Save this picture!
© Meat mountain
© Meat mountain
Save this picture!
© Meat mountain
© Meat mountain

Regarding the way to enter the building, we hope that it is not only in the path of people flow, but also maintains some interesting interaction between the visual and the small forest on the front of the building. Using a narrow entrance and high reflection imaging as a "gate" to mirror the surroundings can assemble the external changing reality on the clean building façade.

Save this picture!
© Meat mountain
© Meat mountain
Save this picture!
Courtesy of 0321studio
Courtesy of 0321studio
Save this picture!
© Meat mountain
© Meat mountain

The project is based on two connected asymmetrical spaces. A whole unity is built by using a multi-functional long block and different materials. The retail, salon, operation, reception, and teaching are implemented around the operation table. Integrating storage function, the unit disperses the flow of people and moving positions on both sides of the bar operation table.

Save this picture!
© Meat mountain
© Meat mountain
Save this picture!
© Meat mountain
© Meat mountain

The design integrates the cluttered cascades of the original building, so that the space can obtain the change in the ascending direction in addition to the horizontal extension, and concurrently affect the change of the elongated console with the height difference.

Save this picture!
© Meat mountain
© Meat mountain
Save this picture!
© Meat mountain
© Meat mountain

The simple and sturdy linear arrangement of the ceilings and the zonal lighting in slices provide more uniform and precise lighting conditions for the brightness and good color rendering of flowers and vegetation, highlighting the existence of mutual creation between flowers and florists in this space.

Save this picture!
© Meat mountain
© Meat mountain

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Yixing, Jiangsu, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
0321studio
Office

Products

Stone Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store China
Cite: "R Society Store / 0321studio" 10 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/941029/r-society-0321studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Meat mountain

花艺表达空间 R SOCIETY / 0321studio

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream