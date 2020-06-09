Global Watersheds and Waterways Captured in Vibrant Colorized Maps

GIS analyst and Hungarian cartographer Robert Szucs has shared an impressive collection of maps that bring together all the drainage basins of the world in vibrant colors. Titled Grasshopper Geography, the maps showcase the rivers and watercourses of the world, featuring the basins of selected regions, countries and continents.
The Grasshopper Geography project is the evolution of a hobby by Szucs. After releasing his work to the public, Robert started working exclusively on making maps, putting them up for sale to finance his volunteer work in various NGOs around the world.
I am working hard to offer new, colorful and scientifically accurate maps, with the highest quality possible. So I quit my previous job and started to dedicate my full time to Grasshopper Geography in the hopes that I can volunteer again to work in NGOs around the world.
— Robert Szucs
The following are some of the watershed maps available on the Grasshopper Geography website:
Africa
Asia
South America
North America
Europe
Middle East
Russia
Canada
China
United States
Brazil
India
Australia
In addition to the river maps, Szucs also makes ones showcasing demographics, topography, and forests. You can find out more and purchase the maps on Grasshopper Geography.