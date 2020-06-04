Aedas Creates a new Benchmark for Urban Renewal in Shenzhen, China

Aedas is planning a regeneration project for Luohu, Shenzhen’s oldest urban district. A future model for high-quality economic development, the regeneration of the city of Luohu will be a gateway to economic growth. Designed in collaboration with Shenzhen Hehua International Engineering and Design Co., Ltd., the Shenzhen Luohu Chauanbu Street Shanty Town Redevelopment Project is a winning competition entry.

In order to adapt to the fast-pace growth in all sectors, old housing and crowded towns had to be reconsidered and urban renewal was crucial to develop furthermore the area. Aedas adopted a strategy based on the integration of existing resources to regenerate the city, ensuring mainly “the revitalization of old neighborhoods, a comprehensive urban update, and the development of an international pioneer city for sustainability”.

The Luohu Chuanbu Street carries generations of heritage. We hope to preserve this while infusing contemporary, accessible and cosy homes through this redevelopment so that houses aren’t just a dwelling but also speak to your lifestyle. The design also takes into account its surroundings and brings a vibrant atmosphere that values eco-friendly practices. -- Kelvin Hu, Project Designer and Executive Director of Aedas.

The new city project will implement residential, office, commercial, education and healthcare facilities. Designed as a cross-shaped network because of its proximity to civil facilities and traffic, the master plan will allocate the northern plot to education facilities, while the Southeastern plot will be allocated to commercial and residential space. In addition, the Western plot will be reserved for Exclusive Housing, while the Southwest plot will provide access to the area’s iconic towers.

Located on a challenging site, the intervention was conceived as a “Waterfront Oasis”. On that note, “the design cultivates greenery and integrates into the intricate textures of its surroundings through three-dimensional urban space. The three-dimensional urban space also connects the North and South with space that stitches together the old and new urban areas, making Luohu a benchmark for eco-city living”. Moreover, an elevated walkway connects the podiums of each area, integrating public greenery with the flyover corridor.

We want the new urban area to be more than just a physical link between the old and new. Our goal is to create a deeper dialogue between the old and new urban areas by providing value through talent exchanges between Shenzhen and Hong Kong while also integrating urban facilities to the Greater Bay Area.

Since high-density cities need more public spaces beyond the ground floor, Aedas proposed the notion of three-dimensional composite space, using podiums to connect areas and to enable sharing of support facilities, efficiency in the use of the plot while also saving more ground space. A three-Dimensional Urban Highline generates a natural connection between the river and the vibrant oasis, created through central courtyards at the ground level, green podiums on the 2nd and 3rd floor, and sky gardens on mid-levels and tower roofs.

On another hand, commercial spaces are scattered on both sides of the river, connecting the old commercial center of MixC City and the Chuanbu Street area with an elevated pedestrian walkway to provide multiple ways of entry for pedestrians and vehicles.

Cities never stop developing but sometimes people need to have time to rest and reflect. Through this city hub, we hope to provide citizens comfort while also preserving the city’s heritage. The dialogue between the old and the new in addition with new composite green spaces, creates multifaceted exchanges between architecture, the city and its citizens.