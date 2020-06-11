Cornerstone 71 Private Dwellings / BFV ARCHITECTES

+ 20

Lead Architect: Jean Bocabeille

Clients: Bouygues Immobilier

Fluides, Thermique, Acoustique: Elithis

Structural Engineering: Lamalle-Flattet

Text description provided by the architects. This operation is the figurehead the neighborhood renewal on the corner of the Karman street and beside the newly created public square. The project is made of two different architectural entities. The first one is a sculpted volume, white, porous, trimmed, divided into two elements arranged on a common and uniting base.

On the other hand, the second part of the project is composed of smaller and vertical volumes with different heights and colors, looking at the inner part of the plot and covered with double-slope rooftops that outline the building silhouette. The buildings, including balconies, are covered with a delicate metallic net protecting the residents’ privacy without depriving them of natural light.

The contrast between the two architectural entities is emphasized by the plentiful vegetation at the center of the plot.