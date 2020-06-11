Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. France
  5. Cornerstone 71 Private Dwellings / BFV ARCHITECTES

Cornerstone 71 Private Dwellings / BFV ARCHITECTES

Save this project
Cornerstone 71 Private Dwellings / BFV ARCHITECTES

© Fréderic Delangle © Léa Denièle © Fréderic Delangle © Fréderic Delangle + 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Paris, France
  • Lead Architect: Jean Bocabeille
  • Clients: Bouygues Immobilier
  • Fluides, Thermique, Acoustique: Elithis
  • Structural Engineering: Lamalle-Flattet
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Fréderic Delangle
© Fréderic Delangle

Text description provided by the architects. This operation is the figurehead the neighborhood renewal on the corner of the Karman street and beside the newly created public square. The project is made of two different architectural entities. The first one is a sculpted volume, white, porous, trimmed, divided into two elements arranged on a common and uniting base.

Save this picture!
© Léa Denièle
© Léa Denièle
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© Fréderic Delangle
© Fréderic Delangle

On the other hand, the second part of the project is composed of smaller and vertical volumes with different heights and colors, looking at the inner part of the plot and covered with double-slope rooftops that outline the building silhouette. The buildings, including balconies, are covered with a delicate metallic net protecting the residents’ privacy without depriving them of natural light.

Save this picture!
© Fréderic Delangle
© Fréderic Delangle
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Léa Denièle
© Léa Denièle

The contrast between the two architectural entities is emphasized by the plentiful vegetation at the center of the plot.

Save this picture!
© Fréderic Delangle
© Fréderic Delangle

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 2 Rue Labois-Rouillon, 75018 Paris, France

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BFV ARCHITECTES
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments France
Cite: "Cornerstone 71 Private Dwellings / BFV ARCHITECTES" 11 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940948/cornerstone-71-private-dwellings-bfv-architectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream