Doca Steak Burger Restaurant / Meius Arquitetura

Restaurant • Brazil Architects: Meius Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1937 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: Mak Cézar

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Arcelor Mittal , Bonsai Faria Paisagismo , CPA Estruturas , Consulte Vendas , G Móveis Tubulares , Madeireira Canadá , Pórtico Engenharia , Redil , SEVIMOL , Trimble Navigation , VIDBOX

Lead Architect: Giulianno Camatta, Guilherme José

Project Team: João Pedro Lacerda, Thomaz Marcatto

Clients: Marco Aurélio Moreira

Engineering: CPA Estruturas e Pórtico Engenharia

Landscape: Bonsai Faria Paisagismo

Collaborators: Giovanna Camisassa

Text description provided by the architects. The Doca Steak Burger project, located in the city of Patos de Minas (MG) aimed to occupy a remnant of 210m² of land in a triangular shape, resulting from the opening of one of the main avenues in the city. With the intervention we seek to demonstrate the possibility of taking advantage of land previously denied by the market through its maximum occupation allowed by local legislation, having as its starting point issues of sustainability, use of an industrialized modular construction and interaction with the surroundings.

The project consists of two 40-foot containers perpendicularly overlapping. The connection between the two volumes is made through the use of a steel deck slab. Such composition creates the covered spaces destined to occupy the restaurant tables. The lower volume is reserved for the service facilities of the enterprise, such as bar, kitchen, sanitary facilities and technical areas. The upper floor contains the second 40-foot container that houses a space reserved for tables and two bathrooms, in addition to the presence of a 10-foot container in which a support bar was rented. Under the main upper container is the space for children.

The construction was designed based on a mixed structural logic composed of heavy steel profiles - which structure the second floor and its roof, the modules (containers), steel deck slab and the conventional masonry system.

In interior design, as a counterpoint to the cold and industrial aspect of the container, we used materials that provide greater comfort to the user and at the same time serve as an invitation to bring the public closer. Thus, we opted for the insertion of warm lamps, the use of urban art arranged in different points of the construction, colors in harmony and the use of wood in the pergola of the second floor.

The tables are arranged on the two floors of the building. On the ground floor they occupy the entire land projection, being inserted under the slab of the second floor, in the open area and also on the sidewalk making the transition between exterior and interior more fluid. On the upper floor, they are located inside the container and on the large covered balcony, which opens to the surroundings through visual contact with the street and the public square existing around the building.