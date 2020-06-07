World
Shi-Feng-Shiang Taiwan Pastry / Soar Design Studio

Shi-Feng-Shiang Taiwan Pastry / Soar Design Studio

  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Renovation, Retail
Taiwan (ROC)
  Architect In Charge: Yu-Jui Chang
  Client: SHI-FENG-SHIANG 1985 TAIWAN PASTRY
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the corner of an old neighborhood, this old house creates an interesting contrast against the surrounding buildings. The client, Shi-Feng-Shiang1985, is a well-known bakery in Shalu with 35 years of history. The owner’s children, who now take care of the business, intend to pass down the value of tradition while implementing innovation for pastry-making.

© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese
Plan
Plan
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

As it is a brand with cultural heritage, our plan is to make this house an urban oasis, which not only serves as the base for operation but also a connection hub for the community through shared and open design, opening up this old place, outdoors and even indoors, to the community.

© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

As Shalu is close to the sea, in this house we leverage some elements from Taiwanese marine architecture style. Developed with the workers, we ground shells of oysters and clams and added the powder into wall paint, presenting a unique quality of marine style and more sophistication in lighting effects in the house. Such creamy paint with intriguing details indeed creates a deja-vu of marine architecture.

© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

We bring in materials from the outside to support the circular garden, breaking the sense of boundaries between in and out. As we preserve and reuse the original materials (terrazzo, mortored, hexagon brick), there is always something in between, be it modified materials or just feelings.

© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

Project location

Address: Taichung, Taiwan (ROC)

Soar Design Studio
Cite: "Shi-Feng-Shiang Taiwan Pastry / Soar Design Studio" 07 Jun 2020. ArchDaily.

