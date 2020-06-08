World
Zhao Zhao Tea Lounge / Soar Design Studio

Zhao Zhao Tea Lounge / Soar Design Studio

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
  • Architects: Soar Design Studio
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hey! Cheese
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Aluflex, Switzerland, EVJ lantern Art, TAIWAN TOTO CO.,LTD.
  • Architect In Charge: Yu-Jui Chang
  • Client: Zhao Zhao tea lounge
© Hey! Cheese
Text description provided by the architects. The owner, with more than 30 years of experience as he has been immersed in tea culture since childhood, wants to share the wonderful Taiwanese tea with more diverse groups of people in different ways. That’s why he came up with the idea of having a tea appreciation space where Taiwanese tea culture can extend its roots.

© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese
Taking into consideration of the owner’s intention, we propose to set up tea roasting area in the first floor, where guests would be enticed by the fragrance as they observe master tea-making. There is a tea place right next to the roasting area, as guests can rest amid lingering smell of charcoal baking and tea. To introduce more nature into the space, we open up the once-closed backyard and plant more trees in front and behind the house. Sipping a cup of tea here would then become a ceremony of pampering the five senses, from beautiful sights to pleasant experiences of taste, touch, sound and smell.

© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese
“Change” is the theme of interior design here, reflecting the experiences in high-altitude tea gardens, where the clouds, fogs, lights and shadows, fauna and flora are always pure albeit everchanging. Visitors are here to indulge the peace of mind and enriching feelings.On the old walls, we leverage hand craftsmanship of “polishing”, “carving” and “knocking” to mimic different textures to approach nature; the walls are mottled, uneven, and filled with pores, preserving the marks of time with visual and tactile triggers.

© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese
With the sun and the air flowing in through the big windows, the walls of various textures show various quality and feelings as if “changeable”. It’s a salute to nature, revealing the essence of the old house— a bare space without over decoration.

© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese
Project location

Address: Taiching, Taiwan (ROC)

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Soar Design Studio
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Taiwan (ROC)
Cite: "Zhao Zhao Tea Lounge / Soar Design Studio" 08 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940916/zhao-zhao-tea-lounge-soar-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

