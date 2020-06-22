Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  House Kirishima / n.yamada architect & associates

House Kirishima / n.yamada architect & associates

House Kirishima / n.yamada architect & associates

© Nacasa & Partners Inc. / Atsushi Nakamichi

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Miyazaki, Japan
  Lead Architect: Yamada Nobuhiko
© Nacasa & Partners Inc. / Atsushi Nakamichi
Text description provided by the architects. If you combine all functions in one volume, the scale will be too large for the surrounding towns and buildings. Also, there was a request to clearly separate public and private, although it is one building as a whole, it was designed to look like two buildings with different characteristics. The finish, details, and scale are varied so that each can be felt in a different place.

© Nacasa & Partners Inc. / Atsushi Nakamichi
Section
Section
© Nacasa & Partners Inc. / Atsushi Nakamichi
In addition, the deck and the garden can be considered as extensions of the room, and the garden with different characteristics can be seen from each room. We aimed for an integrated design including garden and architecture. The living buildings can be set up as a place for independent living under a single square hipped roof, and the deck can be regarded as a living space. The first floor of the private room building has a semi-public space for guests, a library, a music room, and a lavatory space.

© Nacasa & Partners Inc. / Atsushi Nakamichi
© Nacasa & Partners Inc. / Atsushi Nakamichi
The second floor has a private room and a minimum washroom space exclusively for families. We designed it so that you can see various places from each room and feel where your family is anywhere. We aimed at a moderately open architecture that was not overly enclosed while creating a garden.

© Nacasa & Partners Inc. / Atsushi Nakamichi
Project gallery

n.yamada architect & associates
Office

