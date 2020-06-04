World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Greenhouse
  4. United States
  5. Wellesley College Global Flora / Kennedy & Violich Architecture

Wellesley College Global Flora / Kennedy & Violich Architecture

Save this project
Wellesley College Global Flora / Kennedy & Violich Architecture

Courtesy of KVA Courtesy of KVA Courtesy of KVA Courtesy of KVA + 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Greenhouse
Wellesley, United States
  • Client: Wellesley College
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of KVA
Courtesy of KVA

Text description provided by the architects. GLOBAL FLORA reimagines how the design of a sustainable greenhouse can enhance global interdisciplinary science education and deepen a public understanding of nature. The Global Flora botanical facility expands the 1920 vision of Dr. Margaret Ferguson who argued for plant biology as a central part of science education and encouraged students to “listen to” plants and learn through hands-on interdisciplinary experiences.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of KVA
Courtesy of KVA
Save this picture!
Detail section diagram
Detail section diagram
Save this picture!
Courtesy of KVA
Courtesy of KVA

Global Flora houses a pre-eminent global plant collection in Dry and Tropical biomes. The iconic Durant Camellia tree, over 140 years old, is housed in a seasonal pavilion that connects with the new facility. Global Flora exceeds the Net Zero Water & Energy requirements of the Living Building Challenge, the world’s most rigorous certification of sustainable construction.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of KVA
Courtesy of KVA
Save this picture!
Courtesy of KVA
Courtesy of KVA

An open-source Interactive Sensor Platform allows people to gather and share real-time data from plants, soil, air, and water over multiple public digital media platforms. Global Flora is a free and public botany lab and ‘museum’ that emphasizes the importance of environmental stewardship to current and future generations on-site and online. Gathered data is accessible to public schools and international research universities, thereby strengthening the global knowledge-sharing platform.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of KVA
Courtesy of KVA

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Wellesley, MA, United States

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kennedy & Violich Architecture
Office

Product

Glass

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Greenhouse United States
Cite: "Wellesley College Global Flora / Kennedy & Violich Architecture" 04 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940891/wellesley-college-global-flora-kennedy-and-violich-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream