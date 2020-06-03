World
Pedras Salgadas Horse Riding Centre / Luís Rebelo de Andrade

Pedras Salgadas Horse Riding Centre / Luís Rebelo de Andrade

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Sports Architecture
Vila Pouca de Aguiar, Portugal
  • Design Team: LuÍs Rebelo de Andrade, Pedro Carta, Patrícia Matos, Marco Marinho, Raquel Jorge
  • Client: Câmara Municipal de Vila Pouca de Aguiar
  • Mechanical: DX2 Engenharia
  • Electrical And Plumbing: Abílio das Neves, Paulo Pedroso (Águas e Esgotos), proM & E, Building Solutions
  • Construction: Vilacelos, Construção
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The Horse Riding Centre has a very rich history, related to the region of Trás-os-Montes and Alto Douro and the people of the land's passion for horses and equestrian sports. It is also the history of one of the best showjumping courses in Europe and its relationship with the Pedras Salgadas Park, as hot spring tourism thrives. And it is also a history of setbacks. The decadence of the Riding Centre is gradual but, since the '90s, it has been increasing to the point where it seems irreversible.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Renovation works began in 2013. Times have changed and also the users' needs. Spectators are no longer a very narrow privileged class, and the modernization of the entertainment industry has brought democratization of access to goods. The new international rules for competitions have required a major overhaul. The need to make the Riding Centre profitable demanded a rethinking of the model for obtaining income, based on the very low seasonality of show jumping competitions. 32 boxes and a riding arena were built.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The new buildings aim to dialogue with the pre-existing ones and with the surrounding nature. The boxes, for example, are covered with cork panels. In addition to being a local resource, the cork will acquire textures and tones similar to those of the surrounding trees as it ages, blending organically into the landscape. But the most emblematic example of this invisibility architecture is the riding arena. All covered with logs, it seems to have been adopted and embraced by the vegetation that surrounds it. The logs and the time will allow the flora to absorb it completely, eventually taking it as its own.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project location

Address: 5450 Vila Pouca de Aguiar, Portugal

