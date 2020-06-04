London Design Biennale and Chatham House Announce Initiative to Design for Crisis

Save this picture! Courtesy of London Design Biennale

The London Design Biennale and Chatham House announced a new call for designers to address issues of crisis around the world. Called Design Resonance in an Age of Crisis, the initiative aims for radical design solutions to critical problems across four key areas: Health, Environment, Society and Work. The announcement follows the news that the Biennale has been postponed until 2021.

Over fifty international designers, academics, entrepreneurs and business leaders will work in four steering groups to create briefs which will be published via an online portal on 1 July 2020, with a deadline for responses on 31 July. Centered on the theme of Design Resonance in an Age of Crisis, these virtual round table discussions will create an open call inviting submissions from the world’s design community and members of the public. Sir John Sorrell CBE, President, London Design Biennale, said: “During times of adversity, creativity always shines through. This new major partnership will show how designers all over the world are constantly creating ideas that can help solve some of the critical problems facing humanity. I am excited to see the responses from the world’s design community.”

During June, Chatham House and London Design Biennale will convene leaders, professionals, academic experts, and designers. The four groups will be co-chaired by Alice Rawsthorn, Design Critic and Author, and Kara Hanson, Professor of Health System Economics, LSHTM (Health); Lisa Witter, Co-Founder & Executive Chair, Apolitical, and Ben Terrett, CEO Public Digital (Society); Shirley Rodrigues, Deputy Mayor for Environment and Energy, and Keith Priest, Architect and Co-Founder, Fletcher Priest (Environment); Lucy Parker, Senior Partner, Brunswick Group, and Professor Jeremy Myerson, Helen Hamlyn Professor of Design, RCA (Work).

The steering groups will evaluate all submissions and create a shortlist of the most ground-breaking concepts. These will be published and exhibited by Chatham House and London Design Biennale online from September 2020, leading up to the London Design Biennale exhibition at Somerset House, June 2021.

