World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospital
  4. Germany
  5. Corona Treatment Centre Berlin / Heinle, Wischer und Partner

Corona Treatment Centre Berlin / Heinle, Wischer und Partner

Save this project
Corona Treatment Centre Berlin / Heinle, Wischer und Partner

© Nordsonne Identity © Nordsonne Identity © Nordsonne Identity © Nordsonne Identity + 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hospital
Berlin, Germany
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  11000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Nordsonne Identity
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Vectorworks, Dräger Medical, Forbo International, Octanorm, Siemens Healthcare, Silentia GmbH
  • Lead Architects: Heinle, Wischer und Partner, Berlin
  • Design Team: Edzard Schultz, Fabian Scharf, Götz Holderbach, Barbara Schott, Annette Dörr
  • Client: Land Berlin, Senatsverwaltung für Gesundheit, Pflege und Gleichstellung (State of Berlin, Senate Department for Health, Care and Equal Opportunities)
  • Hvac + Electrics: Ingenieurbüro Genius, Berlin and pro engineering, Berlin
  • Medical Technoloy: ifg Ingenieurbüro für Gesundheitswesen, Leipzig, provision: VAMED Deutschland, Berlin
  • Fire Protection: hhpberlin Ingenieure für Brandschutz, Berlin
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Nordsonne Identity
© Nordsonne Identity

Text description provided by the architects. We are currently experiencing a global crisis that affects almost all areas of public life and has pushed many health systems worldwide to their limit. In Berlin, the decision was made to build a corona treatment centre on the Berlin Trade Fair (Messe Berlin) in order to reduce bottlenecks in the provision of clinical care. In a matter of weeks, a reserve hospital with almost 500 beds was built in one of the exhibition halls, which creates additional capacity should the number of infections increase again.

Save this picture!
© Nordsonne Identity
© Nordsonne Identity
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Nordsonne Identity
© Nordsonne Identity

The layout of the treatment centre is based on modular clusters with 16-24 beds and a central service zone. The structure of the clusters is adjustable depending on the intensity of care. The advantage of the cluster system, in addition to its flexibility, is the opportunity to be installed in other locations as well. The oxygen lines for each bed space as well as the electrical and data technology supply are provided via cross beams, so called traverses, suspended from above. This design, typical of the trade fair and event area, allows a high degree of flexibility and also ensured that the ambitious deadlines were met.

Save this picture!
© Nordsonne Identity
© Nordsonne Identity
Save this picture!
Exploded axonometry
Exploded axonometry

The focus lays on the functional quality of medical care without neglecting the needs of patients and employees. The Corona Treatment Centre is a hybrid between a modern hospital and a temporary field hospital, following the highest standards of hygiene and safety measures for treating highly infectious patients while focusing on the essential and vital elements of medical care.

Save this picture!
© Nordsonne Identity
© Nordsonne Identity

With the objective of a sustainable use of our resources, over 90% of the materials applied for the Corona treatment centre can be reused or recycled. This concerns the purchased medical furniture such as the beds, the mobile supply units and respirators and the CT, which can later be used in other hospitals, as well as the exhibition walls, cross beams and other furniture which is only rented.

Save this picture!
© Nordsonne Identity
© Nordsonne Identity
Save this picture!
© Nordsonne Identity
© Nordsonne Identity

The Corona Treatment Centre was constructed in just a few weeks. All systems were successively developed and permanently evaluated. Not only were the special requirements of the project itself an absolute novelty, but also the information situation in the beginning regarding the necessary rooms, functions and equipment. Under these circumstances the usual planning and coordination processes were condensed to the essentials – a sprint with the aim to build an emergency treatment centre that no one hopes will ever be needed.

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Berlin, Germany

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Heinle, Wischer und Partner
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare hospital Germany
Cite: "Corona Treatment Centre Berlin / Heinle, Wischer und Partner" 03 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940802/corona-treatment-centre-berlin-heinle-wischer-und-partner/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream