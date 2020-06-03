NATURE ONE Coffee / Point depth Design

+ 31

Architect In Charge: Lauren Cheng

Design Team: Benson, Chris, Janey

Client: Weinan Huang

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located at the corner of the old street of Tongji Road, Foshan，Hidden in the lush trees. The structure of old buildings is complex，Irregular appearance, The indoor columns are not the same size. Under this kind of restriction, How to keep the mottled traces of the building, Combining the spatial diversity of functional planning, Give it a unique soul and color, It's a challenge for designers.

Walking under the trees on the street, I could see a transparent glass box with warmth, there is no cumbersome appearance for decoration, especially fascinating. Under the shadow of light, the exquisite lion head logo and the ancient pillars complement each other, and the simple beauty reaches the people's hearts.

Suddenly smell the smell of coffee coming out of a wooden passage, looking for the fragrance, a white color peeped out from the crack, the stone lion in front of the door, in the soft light, seems to be immersed in thoughts. If you look down, you will feel that white is like a lion's tail dancing in the air, leaping and leaping, and swimming in the space flexibly, can't see the end at a glance, can't help but make people curious to go inside.

What you can see is the square bar in the center, which can be sat around. The cement column in the center extends infinitely along with the mirror, look at yourself in the reflection, one empty and one real, look at the tiredness of people in the mirror, think about the mediocrity of people outside the mirror. There are different forms around the bar, In this state full of traces of the years, it seems particularly natural, the collision between the new and the old is no longer opposition, but tolerance. Even people who have never met before can live in harmony and have a good talk under this tolerance.

Next to the bar through the crack in the door, on the windowsill of dialogue with nature, In a closable private space, In the booth area at the corner of the wall, sitting by the window, in the long coffee fragrance, empty yourself, leave a corner for the soul.

In the vast world, the noise makes people uneasy. Lao Tzu said, "all things return to their roots .returning to its root is called tranquility, which is called returning to life."In the final analysis, stillness is the root of life. When you are calm, you will be clear. When you are calm, you can see your true self.