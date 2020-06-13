Submit a Project Advertise
Elevated Stations of Guangzhou Metro Line 21 / GDAD

Elevated Stations of Guangzhou Metro Line 21 / GDAD

Horizontal lines of aluminum panels in station façade. Image © KJ Visual View of completed Zhucun Station and Shantian Station. Image © KJ Visual Natural materials avoid rigid appearance of conventional transportation building. Image © KJ Visual Sunlight-filtering grilles below skylights. Image © KJ Visual + 36

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Metro Station
Guangzhou, China
  • Architects: GDAD
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  66816
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  KJ Visual
  • Design Team: The 3rd Architectural Design and Research Division of GDAD
  • Architecture Design: Ruoming Luo, Qinghua Huang, Guandong Chen, Rongzhi Hou, Ke Huang, Zhihua Liao, Shibin Zhong, Guolin Zhang, Linsen Guo, Daling Chen
  • Structure Design: Minhui Zhou, Yingrong Chen, Huidong Liu, Weiming Pan
  • Mep: Wenkui Liang, Suimin Xu, Shenghao Yu, Jianhua Chen, Shaoliang Luo, Chaohua Chen, Qiuming Huang, Huayun Zhou, Shiliao Liu, Zhihao Luo, Xiufeng Qian
  • Developer: Guangzhou Metro Group Co., Ltd.
Location and Positioning
Guangzhou Metro Line 21 stretches from Tianhe District in the west to Zengcheng Square in the west, passing through Huangpu District and Zengcheng District respectively. This 61.5km metro line has 22 stations, including 4 elevated ones at Changping, Jinkeng, Zhucun and Shantian. With Guangzhou Science City, Vocational Education City and Sino-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City (SSGKC) along the way, it links up the emerging science and technology development areas in the east of Guangzhou.

Completed Jinkeng Station. Image © KJ Visual
Based on the construction experience of existing elevated lines, unified design elements are adopted to form common features and coherent image for higher recognizability of the four stations. Committed to simplified design, we organically integrate the green, eco-friendly energy-saving measures for concise, hi-tech and highly recognizable stations.

Location Map of Guangzhou Metro Line 21
Bird’s eye view of four completed stations. Image © KJ Visual
Lighting v.s. Space
Based on the circulation, the station is divided into the concourse floor structured by reinforced concrete and platform floor structured by steel truss for large cantilevered roof. As the main space for entry and exit, the concourse floor connects with surrounding ground traffic via overpass and entrances. The space design is function-oriented to create comfortable, bright and graceful transportation spaces.

Road-spanning Changping Station. Image © KJ Visual
In view of the local climate and surrounding context of the station, we integrate the ventilation, sunshade and daylighting with the building. The platform is elevated to create open and airy space, with outdoor fresh air brought inside for platform ventilation. The outdoor environment penetrates into the building and establish a favorable dialogue with the latter. These measures cut the energy consumption and integrates the platform space with the pleasant outdoor environment. The prismatic and rectangular skylights in the station roof gently bring in the daylighting with small aluminum grilles below to filter the direct light.

Natural materials avoid rigid appearance of conventional transportation building. Image © KJ Visual
Sunlight-filtering grilles below skylights. Image © KJ Visual
The skylights subdivided by grilles and wood-like aluminum board ceiling shape amiable and natural spaces in pleasant scales. The air-conditioned lounge and benches ensure quality waiting environment.

Natural materials avoid rigid appearance of conventional transportation building. Image © KJ Visual
Open platform responsive to Lingnan climate. Image © KJ Visual
Materials and Form
The façade mainly features white horizontal aluminum plates. The expression of linear element resonates with the functionality of transportation building, which, together with façade flood lighting, makes the station more hi-tech and identifiable. For the energy-consuming rail transit building, we propose active energy efficient measures like PV roof at the very beginning to harness solar energy for lower energy consumption. We combine the PV equipment with the station ceiling for holistic 5th façade to avoid the damage to overall building presence by the PV roof.

View of completed Station. Image © KJ Visual
View of completed Zhucun Station and Shantian Station. Image © KJ Visual
Shared and Individualized Features
The four elevated stations, with shared elements, present coherent image and make the Metro Line 21 more recognizable. Meanwhile, each station has some individualized design in view of the site conditions. Located at the gateway of Changlingju, Changping Station spans over the road to impress people with a grand presence.

Road-spanning Changping Station. Image © KJ Visual
Located on a separate plot besides Guangshan Road by the mountain, the building of Jinkeng Station is flattened to emphasize its close connection to the ground level and mitigate the pressure on the environment. A host of energy efficient measures like rainwater harvesting, permeable pavement, sunken green space and photovoltaic power generation contribute to creating a green, eco-friendly, low energy-consuming transportation building which is labelled as 3-star green building.

Completed Jinkeng Station. Image © KJ Visual
Completed Jinkeng Station. Image © KJ Visual
Zhucun Station and Shantian Station are planned within and afloat the road. The building ends are designed to enhance the sense of mobility and suggest the nature of transportation building. The supporting rooms organically integrate with surrounding buildings, making the station a part of the neighborhood. The four stations seek individuality in unity, offering unique ground landscape for the metro line in the east of the city.

Shantian Station. Image © KJ Visual
View of completed Zhucun Station and Shantian Station. Image © KJ Visual
Mission and Vision
Focusing on functionality of transportation building, the technology- and environment-oriented design of the stations represents an experiment of us to inject the philosophy of Lingnan architecture into the urban transportation building. We advocate to implement concise and fine design for these station buildings to create better space for public mobility. As a design institute serving Guangzhou Metro for 25 years, we wish to do our part in creating a better rail transit system for the city with our ceaseless pursuit for excellence, wellbeing and aesthetics.

View of completed Zhucun Station and Shantian Station. Image © KJ Visual
Project location

Address: Huangpu District and Zengcheng District, Guangzhou, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Elevated Stations of Guangzhou Metro Line 21 / GDAD" 13 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940694/elevated-stations-of-guangzhou-metro-line-21-gdad/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

View of completed Station. Image © KJ Visual

广州市轨道交通二十一号线高架段车站 / 广东省建筑设计研究院

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

