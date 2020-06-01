Room in the City / 51N4E

-
Architects: 51N4E
- Area: 300 m²
- Year: 2016
- Photographs: Maxime Delvaux
-
Partners In Charge: Johan Anrys, Freek Persyn
-
Design Team: Jan Haerens, Charlotte Schmidt, Jolein Bergers
-
Garden Desing : Plant- en Houtgoed
-
Structural Engineering: Util, Frans Leenaerts
-
Epb: iVec
Text description provided by the architects. The client, a family of 5, lives in an archetypical row house on a dense plot in the historic centre of Leuven.
The home is transformed into a collection of connected spaces with very diverse characters: a very big, high, and bright space with zenithal light becomes the centre of the project. A small adjoining brick shed is reached through a secret staircase. The street-side room serves as a vestibule, a reception space plus a storage room. The garden becomes an open-air room with green walls and an oversized water element.
The rooms are defined through a careful formulation of building elements: a floating glass-roof, a thin concrete staircase, a terrazzo floor slab, a green earth wall, a large sliding window.
This collection of rooms becomes an ambivalent living environment in the continuum of public and private rooms that compose the city fabric.