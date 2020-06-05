World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Lodging
  4. Brazil
  5. Lake House / Janaina Pacheco Arquitetura + Estúdio MB

Lake House / Janaina Pacheco Arquitetura + Estúdio MB

Save this project
Lake House / Janaina Pacheco Arquitetura + Estúdio MB

© Daniel Mansur © Daniel Mansur © Henrique Queiroga © Daniel Mansur + 28

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Lodging, Houses
Mangabeiras, Brazil
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Daniel Mansur, Henrique Queiroga
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, A de arte, Bellar, Construflama, Deca, Due Fratelli Marcenaria, Eletromec, Feeling Estofados, Mharmaros, Portinari, Terratile, Tintas Coral, Trimble Navigation
  • Arquiteta Responsável: Janaina Pacheco
  • Project Team: Janaina Pacheco, Maurício Bomfim, Pedro Hastenreiter, Amanda Portilho, Renato Toda, Mateus de Morais, Maurício Coelho.
  • Engineering: A2M engenharia
  • Landscape: Janaina Pacheco & Maurício Bomfim
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Daniel Mansur
© Daniel Mansur

Text description provided by the architects. Casa do Lago [Lake House] was designed for the 25th edition of CASACOR Minas Gerais, Brazilian event that is part of the most complete architecture, interior and landscaping design exhibition in the Americas. It is perfect for those looking for a cozy and private refuge, in line with the surrounding nature, to escape the modern world.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Mansur
© Daniel Mansur
Save this picture!
Planta
Planta
Save this picture!
© Henrique Queiroga
© Henrique Queiroga

Surrounded by eucalyptus trees, a beautiful yard and a private lake overlooking the Serra do Curral's mountains, Casa do Lago was built in only 45 days in steel structure, providing longer spans, and at the same time, producing much less waste products. The indoor living space has a fluid design, with few partitions between room, bathroom and living room, highlighting the marble sculpted bathtub which sits with emphasis in the inner space. Most of the furniture bears the signature of Maurício Bomfim, one of the creators of the architectural project. Among them we can see the Cloud armchair, the Steel sofa, the Hug bed that seems to be floating and the Tripod bench. 

Save this picture!
© Henrique Queiroga
© Henrique Queiroga
Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA
Save this picture!
© Daniel Mansur
© Daniel Mansur

A carbonized wood technique was applied to the façade, where it was also decided to use large glass panels interrupted by glass bricks, thus promoting light and natural ventilation inside the house, ensuring the much desired integration with the outside environment. Other highlights are the two eucalyptus trunks, which can be seen from the inside of the house, and the mirrors scattered around the yard, so that people can look at themselves reflecting and meditating in the midst of contact with nature.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Mansur
© Daniel Mansur

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Janaina Pacheco Arquitetura
Office
Estúdio MB
Office

Products

Glass Steel

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Lake House / Janaina Pacheco Arquitetura + Estúdio MB" [Casa do Lago / Janaina Pacheco Arquitetura + Estúdio MB] 05 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940679/lake-house-janaina-pacheco-arquitetura-plus-estudio-mb/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream