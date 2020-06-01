New 31-Story ARQ High Rise Set to Lease in West Los Angeles

Pre-leasing for the 31-story high rise residential tower ARQ is set to begin in West Los Angeles. Designed as part of the Cumulus District development, the project is sited between Culver City and West Adams. In creating ARQ, architecture firm Solomon Cordwell Buenz and interior design firm Rodrigo Vargas Design created units with panoramic views of Los Angeles spanning from the Pacific Ocean to Downtown.

+ 11

Cumulus District is Carmel Partners' latest project, a multiple-use space due to open in 2021, with ARQ anchoring one side of this new micro-neighborhood. The tower’s name, ARQ, is an abbreviation in the radio industry meaning automatic repeat request, and was made to recognize the destination’s history as the former Cumulus Media broadcast site. ARQ features 300 rental units, ranging in size from 451 to 1,612 square feet including eight 30th floor penthouses that feature an average of 1,433 square feet.

On the 31st floor, an expansive rooftop terrace with space for dining and socializing offers unobstructed views of Los Angeles as well as a spa, fire pits and lounge seating. Cumulus District is grounded by the Zocalo, a one-acre central park and plaza that connects ARQ with the adjacent mid-rise residential building named VOX, as well as the flagship Whole Foods Market and retail space accommodating restaurants and bars.

"At ARQ, we've anticipated all the things that busy Angelenos could need or desire, making certain that everything is convenient and close to home," explains a representative from Carmel Partners. "Residents at ARQ will love having easy access to all of the excitement and conveniences Cumulus District will offer, with 100,000 square feet of shopping, dining and entertainment downstairs and just steps from their front doors." Located close to the Expo Line light rail stop at the intersection of Jefferson and La Cienega boulevards, ARQ is near completion, with pre-leasing opportunities beginning on June 1, 2020 and move-ins beginning in Fall 2020.

News via Carmel Partners