Designing in Tight Spaces: Examples from Latin America

La Caja de Luz / Juan Alberto Andrade. Image © Jag Studio

In densely-populated cities, where construction projects tend to require party walls, the close proximity of other buildings complicate even further the process of creating spaces that incorporate elements like natural light and cross-ventilation. But this of course is not the only challenge: the ever-changing and multiplying nature of cities has given rise to atypical lots--properties that have been created by subdividing large swathes of urban land. In general, the reduced dimensions force developers to look for ways to maximize the limited space available to them.

Keeping in mind the challenges of building on limited space, we've compiled a list of projects from across Latin America--Argentina, Ecuador, Mexico, and Paraguay--that have accepted said challenges and prevailed. Each structure is located on a narrow, urban lot and the architects in charge of each project were tasked with creatively and efficiently incorporating patios, light, and natural ventilation. Their blue prints allow us a better look at the materials and tools used in bringing each project to life:

Argentina

El Papagayo Restaurant / Ernesto Bedmar

Location: Cordoba, Argentina

Year: 2015

Restaurant El Papagayo / Ernesto Bedmar. Image

Restaurant El Papagayo / Ernesto Bedmar. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Nido House / Estudio PKa

Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Year: 2018

Nido House/ Estudio PKa. Image © Alejandro Peral

F.R. House / Mariclé Scalambro arq.

Location: Cordoba, Argentina

Year: 2018

Casa F.R. "La casita de la puerta amarilla" / Mariclé Scalambro arq.. Image

Casa F.R. "The House with the Yellow Door" / Mariclé Scalambro arq.. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Ecuador

The Little Atelier / Natura Futura Arquitectura

Location: Babahoyo, Ecuador

Year: 2015

The Little Atelier / Natura Futura Arquitectura. Image

El Tallercito / Natura Futura Arquitectura. Image Cortesía de Natura Futura

House in La Prosperina / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura

Location: Guayaquil, Ecuador

Year: 2016

Casa En La Prosperina / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura. Image

Casa En La Prosperina / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura. Image Cortesía de Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura

La Caja de Luz / Juan Alberto Andrade

Location: Bahía de Caráquez, Ecuador

Year: 2018

La Caja de Luz / Juan Alberto Andrade. Image

La Caja de Luz / Juan Alberto Andrade. Image © Jag Studio

Mexico

B+H 45 / H. Ponce Arquitectos

Location: Merida, México

Year: 2014

B+H 45 / H. Ponce Arquitectos. Image © Alberto Cáceres

Naked House / Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Location: Merida, México

Year: 2015

Naked House / Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image

Naked House / Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image © David Cervera

Casa del Limonero / Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Location: Merida, México

Year: 2016

Casa del Limonero / Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image

Casa del Limonero / Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image © David Cervera

Paraguay

Vivienda W.F. / Grupo Culata Jovai

Location: Asunción, Paraguay

Year: 2012

Vivienda W.F. / Grupo Culata Jovai. Image Cortesía de Grupo Culata Jovai

MS Residence Reform / Biocons Arquitectos

Location: Asunción, Paraguay

Year: 2017

Reforma de Casa MS / Biocons Arquitectos. Image

Reforma de Casa MS / Biocons Arquitectos. Image © Nicolás Morales

Casa Villa Cerro Corá / ArquitecTava + Grupo Culata Jovai

Location: Asunción, Paraguay

Year: 2018

Casa villa cerro Corá / ArquitecTava + Grupo Culata Jovai. Image

Casa villa cerro Corá / ArquitecTava + Grupo Culata Jovai. Image © Leonardo Méndez