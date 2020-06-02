World
  3. Designing in Tight Spaces: Examples from Latin America

Designing in Tight Spaces: Examples from Latin America

Designing in Tight Spaces: Examples from Latin America
La Caja de Luz / Juan Alberto Andrade. Image © Jag Studio
La Caja de Luz / Juan Alberto Andrade. Image © Jag Studio

In densely-populated cities, where construction projects tend to require party walls, the close proximity of other buildings complicate even further the process of creating spaces that incorporate elements like natural light and cross-ventilation. But this of course is not the only challenge: the ever-changing and multiplying nature of cities has given rise to atypical lots--properties that have been created by subdividing large swathes of urban land. In general, the reduced dimensions force developers to look for ways to maximize the limited space available to them. 

Keeping in mind the challenges of building on limited space, we've compiled a list of projects from across Latin America--Argentina, Ecuador, Mexico, and Paraguay--that have accepted said challenges and prevailed.  Each structure is located on a narrow, urban lot and the architects in charge of each project were tasked with creatively and efficiently incorporating patios, light, and natural ventilation. Their blue prints allow us a better look at the materials and tools used in bringing each project to life: 

Argentina

El Papagayo Restaurant / Ernesto Bedmar

  • Location: Cordoba, Argentina
  • Year: 2015

Restaurant El Papagayo / Ernesto Bedmar. Image
Restaurant El Papagayo / Ernesto Bedmar. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte
Restaurant El Papagayo / Ernesto Bedmar. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Nido House / Estudio PKa

  • Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Year: 2018

Nido House / Estudio PKa. Image
Nido House/ Estudio PKa. Image © Alejandro Peral
Nido House/ Estudio PKa. Image © Alejandro Peral

F.R. House / Mariclé Scalambro arq.

  • Location: Cordoba, Argentina
  • Year: 2018

Casa F.R. “La casita de la puerta amarilla” / Mariclé Scalambro arq.. Image
Casa F.R. “The House with the Yellow Door” / Mariclé Scalambro arq.. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte
Casa F.R. “The House with the Yellow Door” / Mariclé Scalambro arq.. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Ecuador

The Little Atelier / Natura Futura Arquitectura

  • Location: Babahoyo, Ecuador
  • Year: 2015

The Little Atelier / Natura Futura Arquitectura. Image
El Tallercito / Natura Futura Arquitectura. Image Cortesía de Natura Futura
El Tallercito / Natura Futura Arquitectura. Image Cortesía de Natura Futura

House in La Prosperina / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura

  • Location: Guayaquil, Ecuador
  • Year: 2016

Casa En La Prosperina / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura. Image
Casa En La Prosperina / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura. Image Cortesía de Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura
Casa En La Prosperina / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura. Image Cortesía de Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura

La Caja de Luz / Juan Alberto Andrade

  • Location: Bahía de Caráquez, Ecuador
  • Year: 2018

La Caja de Luz / Juan Alberto Andrade. Image
La Caja de Luz / Juan Alberto Andrade. Image © Jag Studio
La Caja de Luz / Juan Alberto Andrade. Image © Jag Studio

Mexico

B+H 45 / H. Ponce Arquitectos

  • Location: Merida, México
  • Year: 2014

B+H 45 / H. Ponce Arquitectos. Image
B+H 45 / H. Ponce Arquitectos. Image © Alberto Cáceres
B+H 45 / H. Ponce Arquitectos. Image © Alberto Cáceres

Naked House / Taller Estilo Arquitectura

  • Location: Merida, México
  • Year: 2015

Naked House / Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image
Naked House / Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image © David Cervera
Naked House / Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image © David Cervera

Casa del Limonero / Taller Estilo Arquitectura

  • Location: Merida, México
  • Year: 2016

Casa del Limonero / Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image
Casa del Limonero / Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image © David Cervera
Casa del Limonero / Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image © David Cervera

Paraguay

Vivienda W.F. / Grupo Culata Jovai

  • Location: Asunción, Paraguay
  • Year: 2012

Vivienda W.F. / Grupo Culata Jovai. Image
Vivienda W.F. / Grupo Culata Jovai. Image Cortesía de Grupo Culata Jovai
Vivienda W.F. / Grupo Culata Jovai. Image Cortesía de Grupo Culata Jovai

MS Residence Reform / Biocons Arquitectos

  • Location: Asunción, Paraguay
  • Year: 2017

Reforma de Casa MS / Biocons Arquitectos. Image
Reforma de Casa MS / Biocons Arquitectos. Image © Nicolás Morales
Reforma de Casa MS / Biocons Arquitectos. Image © Nicolás Morales

Casa Villa Cerro Corá / ArquitecTava + Grupo Culata Jovai

  • Location: Asunción, Paraguay
  • Year: 2018

Casa villa cerro Corá / ArquitecTava + Grupo Culata Jovai. Image
Casa villa cerro Corá / ArquitecTava + Grupo Culata Jovai. Image © Leonardo Méndez
Casa villa cerro Corá / ArquitecTava + Grupo Culata Jovai. Image © Leonardo Méndez

