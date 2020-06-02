Designing in Tight Spaces: Examples from Latin America

In densely-populated cities, where construction projects tend to require party walls, the close proximity of other buildings complicate even further the process of creating spaces that incorporate elements like natural light and cross-ventilation. But this of course is not the only challenge: the ever-changing and multiplying nature of cities has given rise to atypical lots--properties that have been created by subdividing large swathes of urban land. In general, the reduced dimensions force developers to look for ways to maximize the limited space available to them.
Keeping in mind the challenges of building on limited space, we've compiled a list of projects from across Latin America--Argentina, Ecuador, Mexico, and Paraguay--that have accepted said challenges and prevailed. Each structure is located on a narrow, urban lot and the architects in charge of each project were tasked with creatively and efficiently incorporating patios, light, and natural ventilation. Their blue prints allow us a better look at the materials and tools used in bringing each project to life:
Argentina
El Papagayo Restaurant / Ernesto Bedmar
- Location: Cordoba, Argentina
- Year: 2015
- Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Year: 2018
F.R. House / Mariclé Scalambro arq.
- Location: Cordoba, Argentina
- Year: 2018
Ecuador
The Little Atelier / Natura Futura Arquitectura
- Location: Babahoyo, Ecuador
- Year: 2015
House in La Prosperina / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura
- Location: Guayaquil, Ecuador
- Year: 2016
La Caja de Luz / Juan Alberto Andrade
- Location: Bahía de Caráquez, Ecuador
- Year: 2018
Mexico
- Location: Merida, México
- Year: 2014
Naked House / Taller Estilo Arquitectura
- Location: Merida, México
- Year: 2015
Casa del Limonero / Taller Estilo Arquitectura
- Location: Merida, México
- Year: 2016
Paraguay
Vivienda W.F. / Grupo Culata Jovai
- Location: Asunción, Paraguay
- Year: 2012
MS Residence Reform / Biocons Arquitectos
- Location: Asunción, Paraguay
- Year: 2017
Casa Villa Cerro Corá / ArquitecTava + Grupo Culata Jovai
- Location: Asunción, Paraguay
- Year: 2018
