Phu My Garden / TAA DESIGN

Phu My Garden / TAA DESIGN

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Public Space, Park
Phú Mỹ, Vietnam
  • Architects: TAA DESIGN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Panasonic, Toto, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architects: Nguyen Van Thien
  • Design Team: Nguyen Van Thien, Nguyen Huu Hau, Nguyen Sy Tuan
Text description provided by the architects. The project is in the context of a new urban area in the industrial park and port, with a massive construction process of factories and existing residential areas. The rapid and unbalanced development of industrial architecture is accompanied by a lack of cultural identity and public space for people. The project is located on 10,000m2 land, with multiple functions, such as public area, eating area, leisure area, and playground for children ...

Layout
Layout
Instead of approaching architecture with steel structures, industrial-heavy forms, and modularity of urban context. We approached architecture with craft, rough, and emotions. The idea of a village with roofs has created images that remind the familiarity of traditional culture but still bring contemporary and interesting creation. The layout is blocks of houses with different functions and the structure of blocks is surrounding a courtyard. The arrangement of blocks in different directions has created interesting views. This layout creates a combination of typical structures: sloping-tile roofs, columns, half-empty, and half-full walls, which are familiar structures of Vietnamese traditional architecture with simple construction methods and saving cost.

The architecture provides a "free space" under the roof. One side of the free-space is closed by a wall to create privacy, and the other side opens to a garden in the courtyard. Activities can take place variously and flexibly in the free-space. The unlimited connection between the house and the garden is also reflected through the treatment of the floor, by removing the parallel of the floor and roof as usual.  The floor can move freely both inside and outside the roof while bringing trees into the house. The walls throughout the project create the separation of the main space and corridor area. Besides opening and closing through gaps in the wall related to traffic connection and opening views to the garden, there is also the function of ventilation and natural light, ...

Section
Section
Materials create a rough and rustic feel: the rough-concrete walls with uneven paint, the wood is kept the surface of cutting and covered with only a layer of protection oil, the rough-concrete floors. All of these create a rustic feature of the project. By combining methods: layout of the courtyard, the ratio of porch and space, the structure of columns and roofs, material usage, and the craft. The idea of Phu My Garden is a way of refreshing the space with the architecture of traditional folk houses in the context of urbanization.

Project location

Address: Phu My, Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Vietnam

About this office
TAA DESIGN
Office

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Urban Design Public Space Landscape Architecture Park Vietnam
Cite: "Phu My Garden / TAA DESIGN" 01 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/940654/phu-my-garden-taa-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

