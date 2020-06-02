Mino Osteria Restaurant / Vanessa Larré Arquitetura

+ 15

Lead Architect: Samantha Sperotto

Project Team: Fernanda Debeterco, Laila Nadal, Isabela Orsi

Engineering: Perfor engenharia

Kitchen: Carla Petters

Text description provided by the architects. Mino Osteria is the younger brother of Max restaurant (another relic of our region). The two together pay homage to Maximino, an essential part of the family of our dear clients. All this baggage gave the freedom for the concept of affective memories in the development of the project.

Mino is located in a gastronomic boulevard in Balneário Camboriú, Santa Catarina, Brazil, which already brings poetry to the project. In addition, the premises were: family, Italy, good conversations, pasta and wines. When customers appear at the briefing with these keywords, we don't want anything else and the idea ends up being easy on paper.

At first we went back to books and entered the world of osterias with all its charm, hospitality, community tables and democratic spaces.

We imagined the heart of the project right in the center where routines and conversations were shared, giving space to a rich buffet for lunch and drinks at dusk.

We thought of a bank from beginning to end so that it could be divided between family members and strangers because we understand that the closer together the better.

We also gave space to those who prefer intimate corners, approached them with small high tables and stools and wrapped them in arches inspired by Italian wineries.

For the more reserved, we created a completely separate space and affectionately called it “antisocial”. In it we warm the colors and pay homage to the family and Mino's trajectory with pictures displayed on the ceiling.

The “icing on the cake” we left with our shared table on the feet of Sicilian lemon to absorb in it among so many shapes, colors, textures and smells our little retelling of Italy.