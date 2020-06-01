12 Post-Production tutorials to dramatically improve your renders

Save this picture! Fornebu Senter Station East Entrance. Image © VA, Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

In an era of great marketing efforts, in which architectural ideas increasingly seem to focus on hyper-realistic representation in an attempt to convince clients (or the jury in the case of architectural competitions) that the upcoming construction will achieve just as much quality as the visual fantasy, renderings become highly important in a project's presentation.

Because of this, every year there are new updates, as well as the launching of new software specialized in renderings, tools capable of achieving such impressive results that may lead to images being mistaken for photographs, thus blending the unreal with the notion of ultra-reality.

However, those who think that creating hyper-realistic images relies simply on one single program or editing process are mistaken. Besides modeling and rendering, the latter being the process of combining the model's raw material with texturing images, along with virtual controlling of the quality of the materials (opacity, transparency, brightness levels, roughness, among others), post-production is considered the "cherry on the cake", responsible for the crossover of the rendered image with other textures and visual effects through image processing software.

Save this picture! CECEP Xangai. Courtesy of ZHA, Render by Negativ.com

If you are someone who invests days in rendering an image but has to create different versions with different materials, or who finds out about last-minute changes in the project, you should know that there are several techniques that can speed up this process. To achieve realistic results, it is not always necessary to adjust all textures, materials, and lighting in the rendering process. In some cases, many professionals choose to make most of the changes in the image processing programs. With that in mind, we have gathered a series of video tutorials that will help you with your future projects.

Outdoor Renders

Indoor Renders