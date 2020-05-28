3XN Wins Competition to Design an Office Building in Stockholm

3XN has recently won the competition to design the new office building Kvarter 15/ District 15 in Östra Hagastaden, Stockholm. Modern and flexible, the project will be linked to Stockholm's northern city gate, connecting the motorway, the city, and the public park, Hagaparken.

The winning proposal designed by 3XN puts in place an office building that stands out from its surroundings but also blends with the urban fabric of the area. In fact, 3XN introduces a contemporary take on the classic shape of the adjacent buildings. On another hand, the design team uses the dominant material palette in the context, featuring bricks and earthy tones.

Much more than a separate structure, the proposal creates a catalyst to revitalize the area through “carefully incorporated site lines, cafes, restaurants, and shops”. Including an elevated pathway for pedestrians and cyclists, the project links the old "quarry" to the public Hagaparken park and lake Brunnsviken. In addition to this connection, the new building acts as a noise and pollution barrier for the park, protecting the green space from the nearby highway.

The building's Eastern facade features an organic design that reflects the nearby park. Meanwhile, the Western facade is more urban in nature, allowing for a smooth transition to the adjacent buildings.

I particularly like the undulating facade that optimizes the number of offices while incorporating ample daylight and views of Brunnsviken and Hagaparken. -- Mikael Wilhelmsson, Business Developer for client Atrium Ljungberg.

The building's entrance will feature space for cafes, restaurants and shops facing Hagaparken.

Believing firmly that architecture shapes behavior, 3XN has elaborated “numerous flexible office environments, designed to encourage social synergies between the various building tenants”. Both a destination and an experience, the building’s curved façade generates active urban spaces and street-level plazas. These meeting points create an organic, soft, and open expression. Finally, on the rooftop, the office building accommodates a partially green terrace with panoramic views of Hagaparken, featuring solar panels and rainwater collection.

Higher levels feature views of Hagaparken.

There is a need to create spaces that stimulate people’s imagination and creativity. […] In a complex building with many tenants, it’s crucial to provide options for knowledge sharing and inspiration across the various organizations and people. -- Jan Ammundsen, 3XN Senior Partner in Charge of the project.