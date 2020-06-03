World
Triada Houses / Lucía Villers

Triada Houses / Lucía Villers

Houses
Guanajuato, Mexico
  Architects: Lucía Villers
  Area:  256
  Year:  2018
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk
  Lead Architects: Lucía Villers, Abelardo Villers.
  Collaborators: Martha Gómez, Sergio Barrios, Gerardo Fonseca, Sofía Villers, Guillermo Jasso.
Text description provided by the architects. Triada is a project of three small houses in the mountainous city of Guanajuato in Mexico. In a land with 10 meters wide and 16 meters deep and a 30% slope, the houses are staggered following the slope of the mountain, which allows differentiation between each other.

Upper floor plan
Upper floor plan
The stair is used as the centerpiece between the different spaces that overlap each other. Despite being a reduced house in squares meters, the unevenness isolates each space of the house, providing more privacy and avoiding corridors. A house with these dimensions is a very new typology in the city, nevertheless, the studio tried to integrate the project using the construction knowledge about the local area and regional materials. As a result, these houses have exteriors made of simple coloured plasters and greenstone as every building in the city, the interiors are plain walls, wooden floors, and windows and doors made by a local blacksmith workshop.

The different levels of the house include living spaces to eat, sleep, wash, rest, terraces, and storage. Each space is an opportunity for life to unfold in different ways, the terrace is a chance for a dog to fetch the ball or a resting place, the garage becomes a carpentry workshop or a storage space, the study is the main living room of the house or can be converted into a second room if necessary. The dining room can be a workplace or a place for gathering.

Section
Section
Lucía Villers
